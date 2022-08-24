Love Matters: Types of Fuckbois you come across while dating in your 20's and 30's

Dating in your early 20’s and 30’s is always precarious terrain, because you want to protect your heart while still being open to the prospect of a new romance. Unfortunately, there are some unsavoury characters every woman comes across as she navigates the minefield of potential love interests. These men may look like Greek Gods on earth who cast mysterious looks your way that have you feeling butterflies in your stomach, but ultimately you know that falling for them shall usher in your doom. Whether you meet them online or at the local coffee store; here are a few types of fuckbois you will come across on your quest for true love.

The mysterious Greek God

When you come across a chatty date, it doesn't take long until you decipher the inner workings of their mind, because they are an open book. However, when you come across this mysterious individual, he will keep his cards close to his heart, yet cast mysterious glances that intrigue you. They leave you feeling confused because of their tendency to act flaky and distant at times while having intimate conversations with you the next moment.

The slippery eel

This is a man who will look like a Greek God which gets him instantly on your radar. He will say all the right things to get you to go out with him, but the moment your glorious date with him ends with a kiss or a hook up, you will see his other side. He shall be hard to pin down for a second date and it is likely he shall ghost you only to get away like a slippery eel.

The one who slides into your DM to catfish you

This man will be smooth like butter as he slides into your DM’s. A smooth talker, he shall regale you with his intriguing backstory and never pressure you to meet him by claiming that he’s old school and would love to get to know you first. But a word of caution, he might not be all he seems for he may just turn out to be the one who catfishes you.

The one who sets thirst traps on social media

Probably the most irksome of fuckbois, this man will set spicy thirst traps for women on social media. You will probably notice his drool-worthy vacation pictures from Maui, gym selfies, spot him lazing on a beach in Goa or partying on a yacht with stunning women. But do not get taken in by his good looks or lifestyle for this man is the king of sending mixed signals when you do start to text each other.

You can never quite know where you stand with this man until the day he asks you for nudes, which is when most women flee at the sight of his weapon of destruction.

