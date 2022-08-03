Love Matters: What is cuffing season? Here are 4 Rules you should be aware of

People strive for comfort in many different ways as the weather becomes cooler and the days get shorter. “Cuffing” a fresh hook up is one method to keep warm. The phrase "cuffing" refers to the act of being bound or ‘handcuffed’ to one partner. It refers to when individuals enter into relationships during the cold weather of the year, despite not often being interested in a long-term commitment. However, many people find the thought of entering into a relationship for a few months to be self-centred, but as long as both sides are on board, there is nothing wrong with it. All you need to do is respect each other's choices and demands while maintaining healthy limits.

Here are 4 rules that you should be aware of before you start cuffing with a partner this season.

Set boundaries and be honest with one another

Focus on what is happening in reality in the relationship rather than what you wish to happen, and set boundaries for yourself as needed. It is crucial that you and your mate are entirely honest with one another on your expectations for this cuffing season, activities you would enjoy doing together, and the period of your breakup. Without establishing boundaries beforehand, you're setting yourself up for failure.

Do not attach yourself too quickly

Even though it can be incredibly draining, getting attached too quickly to someone is very natural and frequent. Only when it becomes toxic and takes over your life should you start to be concerned about it. Keep your emotions in check if you and your "cuff buddy" have decided to only have a short-term relationship that won't last for a very long time.

Take your time

This tendency of couples to get together during the winter is caused by more than just the weather; there is also a biological component. People may start to feel a little low key on mood as a result of serotonin levels naturally declining with the weather, which makes them want to find somebody to spend quality time with in order to lift their spirits. In fact, cuffing frequently entails spending a great deal of time entangled with your partner, but it doesn't imply you have to go quickly. Spend some time with your partner and go at your own pace.

Keep a separate life from the cuffed relationship

Although a cuffed relationship is precisely like a real relationship, only temporary, and it is a time to have fun and enjoy someone else's company without leaping to conclusions, do not make your cuffed partner your one and only. Even though you are just momentarily in a relationship, you shouldn't disregard the friends that supported you through those lonely and dreary evenings. Spend time with your pals and make them feel important too.

Remember that the greatest way to respect each other and enjoy one other's company, whether just for cuffing season or for the long haul, is to be open and honest about what you both want from the relationship.

