From Made in Heaven to Riverdale: 6 Series around love to binge watch this weekend

From the brilliant Indian drama "Taj Mahal” to the American thriller "You", here are 7 series to binge-watch, when you are chilling with your significant other.

There are plenty of series to binge-watch thanks to all the OTT streaming platforms. If you are in a mood for binging on a romance-fueled TV show, these platforms have got you covered.

From melodrama to suspenseful themes, chucklesome comedy and a lot of sad moments, these series will keep you diverted for hours, so get ready and press play right away.

1. Taj Mahal 1989

Taj Mahal 1989 is a beautiful series about themes as evergreen as the majestic monument it is named after. It follows the interconnecting lives of a Lucknow University professor pair, their students, a long-lost friend along with his lover and a schoolgirl who is in love with an older boy.

2. Riverdale

A story picked from the original Archie Comics started in 1941, Riverdale revolves around a group of four high school students who are stunned by the death of their classmate, Jason Blossom. Together they unknot the secrets of Riverdale and find who killed Jason.



3. Made In Heaven

The story revolves around two business partners, and their eponymous wedding planning company, aiming the city's uber-rich. Each episode introduces a fresh set of family and a story, with some of the repeated characters.



4. 13 Reasons Why

This series revolves around a high school student Clay Jensen and the aftermath of his classmate Hannah Baker's suicide. She leaves a box of cassette tapes behind in which she explains in detail why she chose to end her life.



5. On My Block

A coming-of-age story about four best-friends navigating their way through high school in the gritty city of Los Angeles. The story is all about dealing with the danger to get their friend out of a terrible gang and friends turning into lovers.



6. Little Things

The story revolves around a live-in couple based in Mumbai. The series progresses with everyday life explored through this cohabiting couple. From conversations to navigating through the ups and downs of work and modern-day relationship, they find themselves

