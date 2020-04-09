Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: How compatible the Cusp and Cancer are in a relationship

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: Cupid united the two. Read on to see what the future looks like for these two signs.

If anything has the capacity to tell us something about our future, is the stars. Everything from our characteristic traits to personality type, the stars seem to know it all - even those we are compatible with!

When some signs get together, they form a bond that is unbreakable. They gel well, always have things to talk about and love being in each other's company and around each other.

When it comes to relationships, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who have confessed their relationship and even posted cute pictures of each other on social media!

Now that the lockdown is in place, the two are spending quality time together, lounging, cooking and just staying indoors and practicing social distancing like everybody else.

Coming to their compatibility, Malaika is born on October 23 which falls under the cusp of Libra and Scorpio. Arjun on the other hand was born on June 26 which makes him a Cancer. Read on to know how compatible they are!

Malaika Arora - Libra/Scorpio cusp

Like everybody else born at this time, Malaika is both the beauy and the beast in her relationship. She is quick to say exactly what is on her mind and this is what makes her likeable. Mailaika, like every cusp also has a raw charisma and a charm like no other. She takes on all personalities - bossy, emotional, dramatic, all while being honest. This zodiac sign is also known to accomplish all the big goals they set out to obtain in life. To achieve thisgreatness, Malika needs a partner who will encourage every idea rather than bring her down, which she seems to have found in the deeply emotiona and caring Cancer partner.

Arjun Kapoor - Cancer

A deepily emotional and sensitive being, just like all Cancer borns, Arjun Kapoor is known to easily get lost in emotions. There is always an internal battle he fights betweeng emotional, tender and passive and fiery at the same time. Love is the trademark of people born on this date and it seems to sit well with Arjun. Like every Cancer-born, he needed to find somebody who would be able to help him come out of his shell, nurture him and bring excitement and energy to his life at the same time. The fiery and passionate Libra/Scirpio cusp, Malaika Arora seems to have done just that!

While Arjun brings emotional stability and encouragement to the relationship, Malaika brings all the ecitement and energy to his life, making him a carefree yet emotional spirit.

Together, the two can conquer the world. The two are constantly supporting each other, fiercely protecting each other and being there with the other needs them - all the ingredients for the perfect, long-lasting relationship!

