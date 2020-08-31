  1. Home
Mondler VS Roschel: 4 Times Monica and Chandler proved they were a better couple than Ross & Rachel in Friends

Monica and Chandler have proved time and again that it takes sheer love to make any relationship work. Here are 4 magical moments from the show Friends when Mondler proved that they are a more compatible couple!
Mondler VS Roschel: 4 Times Monica and Chandler proved they were a better couple than Ross & Rachel in Friends
Friends is the most loved show of all times! When we think of this amazing sitcom and the couples associated with the show, the first couple that pops in our head is Rachel Green and Ross Geller. After all he’s her lobster, right? Rachel was Ross’ high school sweetheart and their on-off relationship made every fan love them more. However, there is another couple from the main cast of the show who is way too underrated Monica Geller and Chandler Bing.

Monica and Chandler have proved time and again that it takes effort, patience and sheer love to make any relationship work. Here are the 4 magical moments from the show when Mondler proved that they are a way better couple than Roschel.
 
1. They Built Their Relationship On The Foundation Of Friendship
Monica and Chandler’s relationship goes way back to years of friendship. They knew each other perfectly before getting together. From laughing together to being there for each other, they both understood each other in a way nobody else did. Unlike Rachel and Ross, who impulsively break-up and patch-up every now and then.

2. They Love Each Other Despite Their Flaws
Nobody is perfect in the world and Mondler is no exception. Chandler was sarcastic during awkward situations and made inappropriate comments at incorrect times. Whereas Monica was bossy, obsessively neat and high maintenance but they both accepted each other the way they were. Unlike Rachel and Ross, who always fought or broke-up over each other’s fault.

3. They Made Long Distance Work
When Chandler took a job in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the two knew it would be hard for both of them. With weekly romantic nights together and flying back-forth for surprising each other, they made their relationship work. Chandler ultimately quit his job so he could be there for Monica and took up the advertising job that he was more interested in. Unlike Rachel and Ross, who were way too possessive for each other.

4. Monica Ultimately Chose Chandler Over Richard
Richard was undoubtedly one of the most loved persons of Monica's life, until Chandler came along. It took her weeks to get over her painful breakup with Richard because they wanted different things in their future. Right when Chandler was about to propose her, Richard came back in her life offering everything she wanted. When she had to choose between the two, she chose Chandler! And that was unlike Rachel and Ross, who always chose other people before each other.

