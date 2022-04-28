Mother’s Day 2022: 15 Unique Mother's Day gifts for Moms in 2022

Mothers Day 2022 is just around the corner and it is a great day to let our mothers know just how grateful we are for their constant love and support, and for simply their existence. Your mother has given you life and love. Culinary delights after school and one long ride to your prom date's home. Wise words, and maybe even a few harsh ones to discipline you when needed. Whatever it is, everything she’s given you over the years is truly unique. So this Mother’s Day 2022, she deserves something unique too! Here we have a whole new wide spectrum of thoughtful, unique Mother’s Day gifts she’ll truly get a kick out of.

Unique mother’s days gifts for Moms in 2022:

Here we have a list of the most unique and useful gifts for your supermoms.

1. Neck Massager

After a long, exhausting day at work your mom deserves a soothing neck massage. This neck massager will help her feel better by alleviating muscle soreness, easing neck stiffness, eliminating cervical fatigue, and relaxing herself after a long day's work. The built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function in this massager will improve her blood circulation, and it settles within 15 minutes of overheating auto-shut off protection.

Price: $43.99

2. Indoor Plant System

If your mom is a plant-lover, then gift her this indoor plant system that she can place in her home office or kitchen. This hydroponic garden features 24W energy-efficient high-performance LED grow lights that simulate sunlight spectrum promoting plant photosynthesis in any weather for faster growth. It features 3 timer modes for different growth stages. It has a front control panel so you can easily adjust the brightness, timer, and on/off. It also features a lack of water indicator that will turn on if the water level drops below the minimum level.

Price: $100.79

3. Bluetooth Tracker (Tile)

If your mom is someone who constantly loses her keys or phone, or keeps them somewhere and forgets about it, then this bluetooth tracker will help her find them. She simply needs to tie her keys to this tile and she can use the Tile app to ring her tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or she can ask her smart home device to find it for her. She can double press the button on your tle to make her phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

Price: $19.99

4. Lavender Candle

This aromatherapy candle will show your mom how much you love her and how much you are proud of her. Made of premium lavender essential oils from nature, when your mom lights this mother-theme candle, she will be reminded of your overflowing love for her. The fragrance of this lavender candle can bring mom calm and comfort and will take away mom's mental and physical fatigue. It will help your mom to have a quiet sleep and is good for her health.

Price: $17.99

5. Instant Polaroid Camera

If your mom loves to cherish every moment, or if she enjoys scrapbooking, then this instant polaroid camera will let her capture every moment and cherish it forever. This ​​new point-and-shoot analog instant camera has all she needs to catch every life moment in an original polaroid photograph. Now with autofocus, it’s simple to capture moments as you see them, so you can relive them forever in sharp, vivid colour.

Price: $109.98

6. Cuddle Pillow

If your mom is a cuddly sleeper but doesn't have a partner to cuddle with? Then this is just what she needs! This cuddle pillow will make for a most comfortable sleep companion. It is soft, fresh and breathable and makes a great support for side sleepers. It keeps dust and mites at bay and also provides an ideal support for to-be mothers.

Price: $44.99

7. Bath Bombs Set

Help her relax with a few organic, handmade, and natural bath bombs. These are packaged so beautifully. You can give them directly to your mom-boss friend, and she will love them! These bubble bath bombs come in 10 flavours and are filled with natural essential oils and sea salts to nourish the body and eliminate fatigue.

Price: $16.99

8. Automatic Electric Slicer

Moms are literally superheroes who look after the entire house, especially the kitchen. We all know how dreadful slicing vegetables can be. This automatic slicer will cut a full 6 inch piece of produce in seconds, effortlessly transforming fruits and veggies into colourful culinary creations and allowing to replace noodles with a gluten-free, flavour-packed, healthier option. The auto-stop feature delivers hands-free cutting. Your mom simply needs to insert a veggie, lock it, flip the switch and watch it work. She can create large ribbons, fettuccini, spaghetti, linguine and curly fries with one simple turn of a knob!

Price: $41.68

9. Air Fryer

If your mom is a health freak but also a foodie, this air fryer will let her enjoy her favourite foods without worrying about the unhealthy factor. She can air fry dishes to crispy perfection. She can air fry pizzas, chicken, french fries, vegetables, and frozen foods in minutes for quick and easy meals. She can also reheat leftovers to return dinner to its original crispness.

Price: $89.99

10. Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser

An essential oil diffuser can be a great addition to your mom’s office or bedroom. It will help her soothe, relax and sleep better after a long day at work. When everything around your mom becomes too fast, she can turn on the aromatherapy on the weekend night and smell her favourite flavour. She will feel that the whole world is slowing down. Another great book and coffee will make her feel at ease.

Price: $42.99

11. Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler

With this insulated tumbler, your mom can just toss it in her work purse or bag and not have to worry about leaking coffee or water all over! With 22 oz capacity, this insulated, stainless steel, double-wall tumbler was designed to keep your mom’s beverages hot or cold. It features a slide-close lid, a matching, reusable straw, and a non-slip base.

Price: $25.99

12. Dish Towel

If your mom is always right, then gift her this dish towel to remind her just how much you appreciate her and her advice. This cheerful dish towel will add sass to her kitchen. It is made from strong, high quality cotton for softness and durability. This dish towel will be super helpful for your mom every time she’s cooking in the kitchen.

Price: $9.34

13. Wireless Hand Massager

Your mom’s hands do so much work and they deserve to be pampered at the end of the day. This hand massager is specially designed to adopt compression to pamper every part of the hand and work on the fingers and knuckles to ensure total relaxation. The massager helps soothe any knots and effectively helps relieve carpal tunnel and ease finger stress. The heat compression will help keep her hands warm and moist to prevent dryness. It provides gentle heat therapy that helps promote blood circulation and ease soreness muscles, numbness and cold fingers and palm. She can even personalise her massage by setting 3 pressure programs with 3 heat levels.

Price: $69.79

14. Rechargeable & Cordless Wine Opener with Cooler

If your mom enjoys a cold glass of wine after a long day of work, then this wine opener will absolutely make her day! The cordless operation with recharging base is included for convenience and mobility. This thermal stainless steel wine cooler has a durable double wall included. The electric wine opener removes corks at the touch of a button. It opens up to 30 bottles on a single charge and works with all traditional wine bottles. It also includes a thermal stainless-steel wine chiller that keeps the wine cold for hours.

Price: $39.89

15. Wine Glass

In addition to the cordless wine opener and cooler, you can also gift your wine-loving mom this super adorable wine glass that says - Best Mom Ever! It conveniently arrives gift-ready in a nice white gift box with coloured bubble wrap. Apart from relishing a fine glass of wine at the end of the day, your mother will also be reminded of just how much you love and appreciate her.

Price: $17.97

Mothers Day 2022 is coming close and it is always best to be prepared in advance with your gift. Your mother deserves to know just how loved and appreciated she is, especially if she is a working mom. Working mothers usually feel guilty for not being able to spend too much time with their family. This mothers day, show her that she is the best with these unique, useful and thoughtful gifts.

