Mother’s Day Gifts: Surprise your mom with THESE thoughtful gifts to make her day the best

Mother’s Day 2022 is celebrated on May 8th worldwide. It's a special day to honour all efforts and sacrifices of mothers. It ain’t an easy job to take care and love one from birth regardless of their behaviour in return and mothers do it so effortlessly. They definitely are the closest to God! We have heard a lot of people say that every day is mother’s day, and we need not celebrate it just a day in a year. But how true is that? Do we tell our mom I love you every single day? Do we thank her for every single thing she does for us wholeheartedly with no complaints? Do we ask her what she wants for lunch, what’s her favourite dish or have these preferences changed over time daily? Of course not and the truth is that it is quite difficult to celebrate her every day, especially with our hectic lifestyle of ours wherein we even forget to drink water for survival until our throat dies out. Moreover, anything done on a daily basis loses its value and recognition which is why we need to make the most out of this one day for our mothers!

Here are 10 Mother’s Day gifts for your sweet mom:

Choosing the perfect gift for mom is never easy. What can contain all the love and affection we have for our mothers? Moreover, will she like it? If these questions have bothered you, browse through this article to find the perfect Mother’s Day gifts that speak the language of love in unique and thoughtful ways just like your mom.

1. Preserved Rose & Necklace Set

Women in general love flowers and jewellery! Of course, men do love these too but women enjoy them more. This beautiful gift is an elegant and useful option that features a preserved rose in a glass box that can be stored for 3-5 years and a pretty rose-gold necklace with a heart-shaped pendant that reads ‘Mom’. It can also be a great gift for your grandmother who loves to store everything you give her in her special box of gifts.

Price: $29.99

2. Candle Holder Statue

Most moms love decorating their homes. If your mother is someone who finds pleasure in adding a touch of beauty to everything she touches and keen eye for aesthetics, she will absolutely admire this mom and daughter candle holder stature. It's a useful showpiece item that boldly speaks of love and connection. This beautiful candle holder comes with an LED candle that flickers just like a real candle and produces a soft relaxing flameless glow.

Price: $31.70

3. Massage Gun

Though they work all day and night even without a Sunday off at home, mothers don't complain or tell us about their pain and drudgeries. Back pain, leg ache and so many health-related issues come with age and one definitely can’t see their mom go age or go through that pain. This massage gun can help her to relax her muscles and feel at ease. It brings a high-power massage experience in a low-noise working state and your mom will definitely love it!

Price: $37.99

4. Soft Blanket

Something to hold on to your memory when you fly off the nest! This soft blanket with double-side print reads precious love notes for your mom and it is just the perfect gift for a sound sleep. It can also be draped on an ottoman, couch or chair for that personal touch.

Price: $29.99

5. Tumbler Gift set

With a lavender candle and wine tumbler and a pocket mirror, this set makes for the perfect relaxing present for mom. The tumbler with the ‘Best Mom Ever’ print features a double insulated design that can keep your drinks warm for three hours and cold for nine hours. Even filled with ice or boiling water, the bottle will never sweat or get hot to the touch. Indeed a useful gift!

Price: $33.99

6. Sculpted Hand-Painted Memory Box

If you have already made something very special for her and are looking for a unique box to gift them all on Mother’s Day, this is it! This hand-painted mother and daughter 3D carved box will be the perfect way to gift jewellery, hand-written notes, chocolates or anything customised for your mom. We are sure she will save this box forever and remember you fondly whenever she uses it.

Price: $32.95

7. Fossil Crystal-Accented Quartz Watch

Watches make for a classic gift and this stunning number is the winning choice to make your mom happy. Its luxe design and crystal-accented glam look give it a premium feel that she can wear to any occasion and proudly say, “My child got me this!” The matte and shiny stainless steel of this watch is the epitome of chic. The H-link bracelet design and crystal details bring a touch of vintage dress sensibility.

Price: $66.47

8. Neck Massager Electric

This shoulder massager comes with 4 big nodes and 4 small nodes and 3D rotation kneading massage rollers in ergonomic U-design. It works miracles all over your body from head to toe! This is exactly what you should gift your mom for Mother’s Day to let her enjoy a full body and stimulating massage in the comfort of her living room!

Price: $39.99

9. Wireless Earbuds

Who doesn’t listen to music all the time! While cooking, working, jogging or even sleeping, music can soothe one’s soul and reduce stress. It fades out unnecessary thoughts and fears from one’s mind and teleports them to a happy place. This Mother’s Day gift will be a very useful and thoughtful set that your mom can make good use of! Its ultra-lightweight body ensures a fatigue-free listening experience no matter how long one uses it and the built-in noise-cancelling microphone guarantees high-quality call performance.

Price: $37.99

10. The Ordinary Skincare Set

Investing in the right skincare products is always a win! Gift her this four-piece daily skincare routine set from Ordinary to help her solve all her skin-related issues. Probably she has been taking a back seat to her skin’s health due to lack of time but makes sure your mother loves herself just as much as she loves everyone at the home.

Price: $37.00

Apart from the regular gifts, these lovely Mother's Day gifts will surely make an impression that lasts. Also note, though no one can replace your mother you can gift them to anyone who you consider as your mother- be it your teacher, mother-in-law or grandmother who helped you grow more into yourselves and never turned their back on you.

