30 Mother’s Day gifts under $100 to spoil your mom with everything fun and fab

Looking for Mother’s Day gifts? Pick from our list of 30 thoughtful gift items under a budget from Amazon. Before going on a shopping spree, let's get to know about the whole essence of Mother’s Day.

If God is the creator of life, God is mother and mothers are gods! She is the one who gave us this life, nurtured us, moulded us and shaped our lives. It's a proud moment when someone tells you, you are just like your mother. Mother’s Day is celebrated to honour her sacrifice and efforts in making this world a better place. From making your house feel like home to plaiting your hair when you didn’t even find the strength to comb, from being the best motivator, the listener to everything that she can possibly be just to help you grow and shine, Mothers are truly the angels on earth without whom our hearts don't smile.

Fun ways to celebrate Mother’s Day 2020

Mother’s Day is not just about wishing your mom and gifting her. One can make it very much special and memorable by inculcating fun activities into your day’s plan. A yoga session, going to a spa or nearby hill station or pond to share some family time, going out for a meal or ticking off things from her life’s bucket list. You can make this day the best day of the year for your mom just by presenting your presence as the greatest gift. Since Mother's Day is about celebrating moms of all kinds, don’t forget to wish your grandmas, mothers-in-law, stepmoms and godmothers, too.

Here are 30 Mother’s Day gifts:

Curated below are a jukebox of products from fashion, skincare and lifestyle categories that you can gift your mom, mother of your children, grandma or anyone who you regard and respect like your mom.

1. Mother’s Day gift set

This wonderful gift set includes a coffee mug, notebook and chic crown pencil, trinket tray, fresh lime basil mandarin candle, makeup pouch, 2 bath bombs and 4 shower steamers and a greeting card and luxe box. If you are wondering what your mom really likes and what gift would make her super happy, get her this all-in-one gift set to win her over!

Price: $59.99

Buy Now

2. Comfy fleece jacket

If you are looking for a warm and cosy gift that can make your mom feel easy and breezy, this is the one! This hooded oversized blanket dress is a perfect gifting item for the winter or fall season. It will be a useful gift that your mother will adore!

Price: $59.99

Buy Now

3. Mother’s Day gift basket

This is a pretty looking basket with everyone that’ll put a smile on your mother’s face. This mom gift set is filled with lovely gifts: a mom mug, ring dish, inspirational bracelet, funny coffee socks, aromatherapy candle, stylish cosmetic travel bag and greeting card.

Price: $59.99

Buy Now

4. Handmade eternal rose in glass Gift

This is the gift that you can surprise the mother of your children with. The preserved rose can last up to five years and is processed through a unique and non-toxic preservation method, that makes sure the shine and the look are life-like just like a real rose.

Price: $54.99

Buy Now

5. Cheeseboard with bamboo platter

This handmade bamboo wood cheese boards and knife set has a conveniently edged kit for presenting crackers and bread. It can also be used in any travel or Mother’s Day picnic wherein you can sit with your family and enjoy the savours.

Price: $69.95

Buy Now

6. Resin bowls

These cute marble-like resin bowls are an excellent decor product that will amp up the space in your mother’s kitchen or dining area. It can also be used to pot tiny plants. It's an elegant and cute-looking set to gift!

Price: $59

Buy Now

7. Mother’s Day special blanket

This is a great big comforting art piece that can be used everywhere. The throw reads, ‘The only thing better than having you as a wife is our children having you as a mother.’ A wonderful gift for your wife indeed!

Price: $59.95

Buy Now

8. Large charcuterie board set

A charcuterie board set will be a very useful gift for your mom who is a Masterchef! The serving board is made from sustainably sourced Acacia wood, known for being the most durable and excellent material for food preparation surfaces.

Price: $54.99

Buy Now

9. Aromatherapy shower steamers

If you think your mother will adore beautiful scents and the powers of Aromatherapy, then this is the perfect useful gift for her on Mother’s Day. It also comes with an E-book. Give your mom a day off for a self-pampering sesh with this beautiful gift set.

Price: $17.99

Buy Now

10. Scented candles

Help your mom feel relaxed and let down her stress with these jasmine scented candles that bring in a positive aurora and fill the room with great fragrance. This candle is made from high quality white-tinted heavy glass packaged in an exclusive signature box with cream, black and gold detailing.

Price: $21.88

Buy Now

11. Baby safe keep set

This can be a wonderful surprise gift for new moms. This first Mother's Day gift makes organising family memories easy, fun, and stylish, even for the busiest modern moms. The assorted racks help you categorise and save everything precious in a neat format.

Price: $93.98

Buy Now

12. Swarovski women's infinity crystal

This bangle combines the precision and quality of sparkling Swarovski crystals with delightful details that make for a perfect Mother’s Day gift. Gifting a bracelet to your mother will definitely make her feel more special and blessed. With its sweet design and polished look, this bangle bracelet goes well with any look.

Price: $91.90

Buy Now

13. Tower of sweets gift set

Who doesn’t love food, especially chocolates and cookies? This gift tower set includes delicious savours in each box that’ll definitely spruce up the fun of Mother’s Day. It consists of chocolate truffles, gourmet cookies, mint choco chips and a mix of snacks that you along with your mom enjoy!

Price: $36.95

Buy Now

14. Assorted speciality tea box

An ardent tea lover needs nothing but tea. If your mom can't run her day without tea, we are pretty sure that this will be the perfect gift that she always hoped somebody got her! The assorted mix of classic tea varieties that’ll calm her mind and soothe her soul.

Price: $10.92

Buy Now

15. Faux leather tote bag

This will be an extremely useful gift. As they say, women carry the world along with them! This faux leather powder-blue bag will be a cute and thoughtful gift. Also one can’t have enough handbags. The more the merrier! So without wasting your time thinking, gift her this pretty tote bag for Mother’s Day.

Price: $96.99

Buy Now

16. Love knot necklace

Here’s a beautiful and elegant gift box with a one-of-a-kind necklace. The packaging is so very well done that it looks luxe and exudes feminine charms. This 14k white gold plated stainless steel awesome necklace is an excellent gift for Mother’s Day.

Price: $89.95

Buy Now

17. Cup coffee maker

If you are that annoying kid who troubles her mom for coffee more than five times a day. This gift will be a life saviour for your mom. The large coffee maker provides up to 12 cups at a time, so it's enough for you to brew and share delicious hot coffee with family and friends anytime. It also enables you with the provision to customise your coffee concentration.

Price: $89.95

Buy Now

18. Dumbo figurine

Looking for a cute gift that’s meaningful, adorable and will remind your mother of you in your absence? Here’s the one! This cute baby and mommy elephant showpiece figurine is a handcrafted gift that your mom definitely will love!

Price: $66.90

Buy Now

19. Rocking chair

Let your mom sit back and relax in this rocking chair that comes with an armrest carry bag. The mesh back allows for cooling air circulation and the camp rocker is built with a durable steel frame and high-density polyester that assures long-lasting sturdy support and comfort.

Price: $66.90

Buy Now

20. Dinnerware Set

My mom loves collecting dinnerware sets. We rarely use it but the satisfaction in her eyes while we occasionally use it is immense. If your mom too loves a pretty looking luxe dinnerware set, let me tell you they too are a great option for a Mother’s Day gift!

Price: $74.99

Buy Now

21. Mom jeans

A cool pair of jeans will be a useful and thoughtful gift for your mother who has a chic sense of style. She can wear them for any event and style them up with a casual tee or snazzy tops to look great to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Price: $89.50

Buy Now

22. Picture frame gallery set

Walls tells the stories of life and the moments you lived in that house. Beautify it with photo frames that will add up to the home decor. Display your favourite photos with your mom in an eye-catching style using these five hanging, gallery-style frames suspended from a modern and sleek beam.

Price: $79.98

Buy Now

23. Foot massager machine

With age, foot pain is one common thing seen in all adults. While most mothers don't bother about it and carry the pain with them, a foot massager could be the perfect gift that they can use and relax in. This machine has 44 rotation nodes and a rolling stick inside, which can massage more acupuncture points, providing a professional motion of in-person shiatsu kneading and rolling foot massage experience.

Price: $99.99

Buy Now

24. Bath salts gift set

This relaxing gift set includes 3 sea salts with lavender, rose and chamomile scent and 3 bath bombs, morocco argan oil and a wooden scoop that are perfect for a soothing bath experience. The rejuvenating aromas from it create a comforting environment and it also moisturises and nourishes one’s skin.

Price: $26.99

Buy Now

25. Sheet mask set

Sheet masks are an easy to use skin care product that helps you glow up instantly. If your workaholic mom doesn't find time for herself, this is the gift you must give her! The bombee honey sheet masks have anti-ageing and hydrating properties to help even out skin tone and also act as a dark spot corrector.

Price: $39.95

Buy Now

26. Stylish bucket hat

Your mom deserves a cool hat and this Mother’s Day gift to her! This bucket hat from Nike features an offbeat pattern and can be styled up for a sporty chic look. It's reversible and also features sweat-wicking technology that helps keep your hair dry and comfortable.

Price: $31.89

Buy Now

27. Swarovski drop earrings

A dainty lightweight hoop featuring clear crystal pavé, accented by a dazzling drop crystal, set on a rhodium-plated post with a hinge closure for a secure fit! A classic and luxe earring set to surprise your mom and amp up her energy on May 8th!

Price: $73.70

Buy Now

28. Wireless earbud

Moms deserve the best of everything! If you think roses, sweets or a skincare set won’t satisfy her, surprise her with these wireless Bluetooth earphones. These waterproof earbuds will let her music while cooking, working out or at the office without worrying about sweat, heavy rain or liquid spill.

Price: $39.99

Buy Now

29. Stilettos with bow

Right shoes can help you reach the right destinations! One of the best ways to wish your mom the best in her career journey is by helping her find the right pair of heels. These comfortable and stylish stilettos with bow detail in a classic black and white striped pattern will surely be a useful gift.

Price: $54.99

Buy Now

30. Leather journal diary

Journaling is an art, a memory you leave behind. This vintage design leather cover diary with handmade papers is a beautiful gift that your mom can use to pen down her emotions. A diary is a valuable gift and if your mom loves to journal and is into writing, she’ll be thankful for this beautiful gift.

Price: $69.60

Buy Now

We hope you make Mother’s Day a fun-filled and memorable day for your mom with these Mother’s Day gifts. Apart from these pocket-friendly gifts, make sure you do what she loves the most to keep her happy and cheerful on this special day. After all, presence is the greatest present!

Recommended Articles:

Best wallets for women who love to keep their money safe and secured

Best Handbags for mothers

Best analogue watches that will accompany you forever

Best perfume brands

Shower gels for summer under Rs 999

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ | Mother’s Day 2022: Grab THESE skincare sets to gift your mom the perfect self-pampering sessions