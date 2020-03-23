Motherhood: Here's why sons are more close to their mothers than anyone else

It's usually said that guys are mama's boy, well that's true in some cases. Read below to find out why sons are more closer to their mothers in comparison to others.

Relatives, friends and other family members for once can distinguish between two siblings, but a mother will never do so. For her, all her children are equal, and she makes sure to love and nurture each one of them equally. She gets angry at them and gives them things equally. However, there's a phenomenon, wherein people tend to believe that daughters are always closer to their fathers, whereas, sons are closer to their moms.

Some guys are even called mama's boy since they are too attached to their mothers and share everything with them. Although with all the confirmed myths and misconceptions, it’s still a big thing even today. But why do sons have a special connection with their moms? Read below to find out some reasons for the same.

Here's why sons are more close to their mothers.

1. Moms are great at communication

Women are expressive, caring and sensitive towards people's feelings. They appreciate if someone expresses their feelings and doesn't get bugged by it. They express and build trust and hence are good communicators. Moms encourage their sons to express their feelings and are quite patient to them. Compared to dads, moms are usually soft-spoken and good listeners.

2. Moms are our first teachers

Moms not only nurture their children but they also take care of their homeworks, playtime and other things. In fact, as per research, boys who have a close relationship with their moms tend to have better performance in school. It is so because moms also cultivate the emotional intelligence of their sons. They teach them to be open, sensitive to their surroundings, and the feelings of others. Being communicative or expressive helps them enhance their writing and reading skills and that helps them excel in life.

3. Moms influence other relationships

Whatever people say, a man will always compare any woman to his mother. Although every mom wants a good, close relationship with her son, she also teaches him and prepares him to be a good companion and husband. She will also teach him to be responsible and compassionate, and most of all independent of her.

4. Moms teach them how to respect women

Boys learn how to respect women from their mother. A mother teaches him that manhood isn’t about violence. A little boy needs to learn what respect looks and feels like, and it’s a role of the mom is an important part of teaching. Moms are also most often the ones who teach their children to have good manners and show respect to their elders and others in general.

5. Moms comfort their sons better

Moms show their sons that it’s okay to feel overwhelmed sometimes and she will teach him ways to overcome the negative feelings. Men who are close to their moms know that they can call and talk to her, and whether or not she can offer a solution, she will make him feel better by listening and giving him the confidence he needs to take on whatever lies ahead.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More