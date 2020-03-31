Motherhood: THESE are the things only mothers with daughters will relate to

A mother and daughter's bond is way special than any other bond in the world. Read below to find out somethings that only mothers and daughters can relate to.

Parenthood is an amusing, pleasing, yet exhausting and confusing experience at the same. Every milestone in parenting is not only learning for the child, but parents too learn and evolve as individuals when they have someone who loves them unconditionally. It gets challenging at times, but parents learn to deal with it in their sweet way. When it comes to parenting, mothers often go through a lot than fathers. Especially when it comes to mothers and daughters, it is another beautiful journey in itself.

A mother-daughter bond is not only a special one but is also different from all other relations in the world. There are a few things that a daughter can only share with her mother because she knows that only her mother will be able to understand her emotions. Read below to find out a few things that only a mother with daughters will relate to.

Here are a few things that only moms with daughters will relate to.

The first beautiful memory that you'll make will be while dressing up your daughter. The joy you'll see in her twinkling eyes while wearing her favourite frock, cannot be described in words.

When she turns 10, she will require a new dress for every occasion, even though she has ten dresses lined up in her cupboard worn just once. She will still ask for a new dress even if it's for her classmates' birthday party.

By the age of 12, she might roll eyes at everything you say, but you'll still be the first person she’ll go to for advice.

Later, you will introduce her to teens. You will tell her about periods, acne, bras and everything else a teen girl requires to know.

After a while, lipsticks, mascaras, foundations and blushes will become a part of her makeup kit.

By the age of 20, she will decide what she wants to do in her life and will still seek your advice.

She may have a boyfriend, a best friend and multiple people around her, but she will still consider you her true friend and will also come back to you for comfort.

No matter what a mother-daughter duo goes through, it will always remain the most special bond ever.

