MS Dhoni trolls wife Sakshi Dhoni as she gets conscious & fails to say a dialogue in a throwback video

MS Dhoni shares a throwback video and trolls wife Sakshi Dhoni as she gets conscious & reads a line incorrectly from a commercial's script.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni captained the Indian Cricket Team in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2016 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014. Termed as the Caption Cool during his tenure, the cricket sensation is credited for many wins. When MS Dhoni walked onto the pitch, we knew a century for the Indian Cricket Team was on the cards. Hailing from Ranchi, this young boy came a long way following his passion for the sport. While his helicopter shots make the cricket lovers drool, his iconic hairstyles set another trend.

The cricketer has been off the sport for some time now. MS Dhoni last played for the World Cup 2019 post which he has been away from the field. Remembering the old times, the former Indian skipper recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback video of wife Sakshi Dhoni. Mahi trolls Sakshi as she gets conscious in the video and forgets her lines. She fails to deliver her dialogues and the couple has a hearty laugh as she stammers over the tongue twister!

MS Dhoni tied the knot with schoolmate Sakshi Rawat in 2010. The couple is blessed with an adorable daughter Ziva. They welcomed their baby girl four years ago on February 6, 2015, while the cricketer was away prepping to face West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.

His coach Ravi Shastri as well as the fans can't wait to see Mahi back in the game. MS Dhoni's comeback is highly awaited. Whenever there is a mention about the sport, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a name that invariably comes up!

