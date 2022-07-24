National Parents Day: 5 Biggest parenting blunders that can badly affect your kid's future

A parent and a child contain the purest bond! Parenting is not easy, it comes with its own roller coaster ride and endless chores to pave an accurate path for a kid to stand up. During the process, keeping the eyes open and grabbing the learning from the experiences can aid a parent in providing a virtuous upbringing to their kid. However, some parenting mistakes (or blunders) come out to be common that can badly influence the future of your kid. National parent’s day is celebrated to highlight the prominence of a parent in the life of the children. Parents are the most significant backbone of their children as they not only nourish them in all aspects but also make them a better person while laying down a resilient foundation for their future. With that being said, here are some parenting blunders that you should know and avoid for the contented forthcoming years of your kid.

Restricts them or not allowing them to explore

The little ones start learning from their birth. Right from catching your expressions to slowly growing and understanding things- that’s how the learning process of your tiny tot works. During this whole process or even after turning into a preteen, your kid will play, cry, fall often ends up with bruise and scratches and that happens with every kid. Nevertheless, this does not mean that you should just keep your little ones inside or stop them from exploring. If you keep guarding each and every step and correcting them or stopping them from getting hurt at this stage (on such small things), they will turn out to be very sensitive and might not be willing to learn things from the mistakes they make.

Comparison with others

This is something every parent does. Right from comparing grades to habits- a lot of parents see other children as worthy and remain futile in identifying their kid’s liking and due to this sole reason they never appreciate or praise their own child. But this is something that can adversely affect your child’s self-confidence. A comparison or telling your children how their classmates are better than them won’t change anything and instead, it will only lead to self-doubting. Rather, sit with them, talk to them and try to figure out what’s bothering them.

You take boundaries for granted

In order to do good, a lot of parents want to monitor each and every step of their kids so that they can rectify them. This will in turn make your kid feel like you don’t trust them and only lead to more suspicious activities. Give them their space and try to respect boundaries even if your kid is just a teen. Always keep a tab on their moves but don’t make them feel like they are under surveillance.

You end up into everyday disputes with your spouse right in front of them

As a parent, you should become a role model of love, trust and faithfulness for your kids. They should see you as an inspiration for their upcoming relationships. Arguing and fighting with your spouse in front of kids will only traumatise them for years and can even create doubts or insecurities in their own relationships. Make sure that you never do this.

Unrealistic expectations

Unrealistic expectations only create the feeling of pressure and terrorism in the mind and heart of your kid while trapping them into doing more work but with no results, as they are only doing it for the sake of you. Pushing them hardly will only provide them with hard childhood while affecting their future. Make sure that you encourage them to do better when they are not doing enough and appreciate their efforts to motivate them.

