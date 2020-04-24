Netflix series YOU teaches us THESE dating lessons to stay safe from danger

The Netflix series YOU is a psychological thriller that revolves around the psychopath character Joe. There are dating lessons from this series, which may help you to stay safe in real life.

‘YOU’ is an American psychological thriller which released on Netflix. The first season of it came in 2018. The show became very popular. It is about a New York bookstore manager Joe, who is a serial killer and murders his girlfriend whom he was obsessed. Joe is also shown in this show as a creepy stalker who can go to any extent to follow his partner. The entire show revolves around love, dating, cheating the partner. It shows us how we should not believe everyone blindly just because they are extremely nice to us. Read the below points to know more.

THESE are the dating lessons we learnt after watching Netflix series ‘YOU’

1- Just because he treats you better than any of your ex, doesn’t mean he is the ONE. He may seem to be an extraordinary guy for you, but you never know if he has a dark past.

2- If the person you are dating doesn’t use social media at all, then maybe there is something fishy.

3- Your close friends are an important part of your life. So, if your partner is trying to pull you away from them, then don't give in.

4- When you don't know any of the family members of your partner, try to know about his or her childhood.

5- Your close friends should like your partner. But if they don’t then try to find out why. Maybe their intuition is correct, which you cannot think of.

6- If you are thinking about going back to your ex, then think about it twice. Maybe it’s not a good idea. There must a reason why you took the decision of breaking up. So, don’t repeat that mistake again by bringing your ex back to your life.

7- Know about your partner’s ex properly. If he is trying to hide something about it, then you need to be aware of it.

8- Social media is full of fake profiles. If your partner’s profile is full of pictures of nature or book or quotes, then maybe he is trying to hide himself from the world.

9- The world is full of stalkers. So, keep a strict check on the privacy settings of your social media profile.

10- Trust is the utmost factor for a happy relationship. So, it’s not acceptable when your partner is spying on you.

11- Always listen to your instincts. If you have a negative feeling about someone, keep that person out of your life. You don’t need a good reason for that as your instinct is enough for it.

