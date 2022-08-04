Nifty tips to build up your self-esteem and gain confidence

Low self-esteem can affect every part of your life while making you feel bad about yourself. Right from career, and relationship to growth, it can trod every aspect of your life in very dirt while hampering your growth, feelings and emotions. Building self-esteem is not a process that can be done overnight. It takes time and efforts to overcome such feelings but to move on you have to accept, understand and start from a point. Here are some nifty tips to build up your self-esteem in order to boost your confidence.

Try the self-awakening method by jotting motivational quotes

When you are filled with negative feelings, reading or jotting some inspirational quotes can provide you with a glare of positivity while building your self-confidence. You can take some sticky notes and regularly pen down your favourite motivational quotes, lines, life learning lessons, and popular sayings and paste them right in front of your eyes so that they will enlighten you better from within. This thing is highly effective in self-awakening and will definitely pave the way to positivity.

Focus on the better side of yours

It is said that a true relationship with yourself goes a long way with you. When you are busy criticizing yourself based on a bad scenario or situation, you absolutely start forgetting about your good side and achievements. An appropriate relationship with yourself or optimistic self-talk with yourself is extremely important to boost self-esteem. Pick out a journal and mention your list of achievements, skills, and good things and be utterly honest with yourself. When you are not aware of your accomplishments, then it becomes effortless for you to pull yourself down.

Pamper yourself inside out

Pampering yourself is one of the best ways to feel good by providing a rush of endorphins that aid in boosting mood and energy levels. Make sure that you forget about the damn thing that is bothering you and nurture yourself with utmost care and things that you love to do. It could be anything. Eat clean, go and work out, and have that meditation or massage sesh to eradicate the feelings of sluggishness while making yourself energised to conquer the world.

Change your thought process

Lack of self-esteem is just the fear that is bothering you in your head. This only kills your mood but also your passion and performance. The fear terrorizes you to an extent where you don’t even feel like doing anything. Manifest your thoughts and ask yourself questions like what is there to be frightened of? What will be the most awful thing that can happen? Have I ever been this? Why and how did this problem start? Support your answers with evidence and drag the negativity out of your head. A confident attitude only comes from optimistic thoughts so always pay heed to how you feel and what are you thinking. Get out of your bed, and spend some quality time with yourself to seek clarity.

If you have been going through a rough patch, low self-esteem and little confidence, don’t fret and panic! Most importantly, don’t get rough on yourself. Clear your head and abide by the aforementioned ideas to make it all work out.

