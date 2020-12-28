Not sure if he’s into you? Ask him THESE questions to know the truth

Knowing what’s going on in the other person’s mind is hard. It can be particularly frustrating when that other person is someone you like or love. Ask them these questions to know their intentions and goals.

There are times when you are falling for someone, but don’t know if they are falling for you too. You are way too confused about his feelings towards you and are done being in the dark. While as much you want to, you cannot just ask them such things directly. Thus, comes the art of finding the hidden truth.

There are some tactics to figure out what is going on in his mind and to find out about his level of commitment. So to put an end to this confusion and to know whether he is into you as much as you are into him, ask him these questions.

What are you looking for?

While most guys might not be too upfront with his answer to this question, he might vaguely tell you if he is looking for a relationship or marriage or just taking things as they come.

What do you like in a girl?

This is a sure-shot way for you to know about his intentions. Ask him to tell you the qualities he likes in a girl and if these match with yours, then it is definitely game, set, match for you!

When did you last date?

This will tell you about his past relationship and will also tell you about the kind of person he dated. Ask a follow-up question to this about his ex, to know more about his past relationships.

What are your long-term goals?

His answer to this question will tell you about his future plans and whether these plans match with yours or not. If they do, then it sure is time for you to take the next step towards him.

