Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma: How compatible Cancer and Sagittarius are in a relationship 

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma: Read on to know what the alignment of stars has to say about the duo's relationship.

The stars seem to have the capacity to tell us everything - from personality traits to the compatibility of people with each other, it all seems to be written in the stars. When they are together, it seems like some people are 'made in heaven'. They gel well together, have no qualms about anything, have the perfect relationship both on paper and in real life and are loved and accepted by each other's peers and family.

When it comes to relationships, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been going strong for a while now. The couple seems to have bonded well on the show and there are rumours that the two are soon to even tie the knot! But how compatible are the two? Read on to know!

Paras Chhabra - Cancer

Born on July 11, Paras is a true blue Cancerian. He is known to be cautious and take his own time when it comes to trusting people and only commits to them when he is completely sure of them. Paras by nature is very loyal, like every Cancer male and doesn't disappoint the woman he is with. He makes for a great listener and a hopeless romantic. Paras is also vulnerable which makes him extremely cautious. He is also known to keep his emotions to himself, which makes it difficult for the relationship to move ahead with the Sagittarius woman, Mahira, who will not hesitate in speaking her mind, even if she knows it will hurt the other person.

Mahira Sharma - Sagittarius

Born on 25 November, Mahira, like every Sagittarius woman, is fun, straight forward and extremely independent. Sagis love the attention they get so Mahira truly loves being pampered by her Cancer half. Mahira will help Paras in becoming more easy-going, help him let lose and create a secure place for him. At times though, she will get annoyed by how brooding and needy he is. Things can get tricky when she wants to just have fun but he wants to have deep and intellectual conversations.

The relationship between the two is a well-balanced one but only if the two work towards making it last. There can be many disagreements but when the two get along and gel well, nothing can tear them apart.

