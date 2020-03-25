Is parenting getting too stressful for your relationship? Here are ways to keep your bond strong

Parenting can be a little hard on your relationship? Here is what you need to do to keep your bond strong with your spouse.

Those tiny new feet in the house bring joy and merriment to a family. It’s an enthralling experience to have a child walk around the house, so much so that you forget about all the distressing things in life. This is the time when parents build magical memories with their kids before they grow up and set off to the world. It is also a new chapter in the relationship of a couple who have become one in its true sense.

But how exactly does a baby change your relationship as a couple? Is it a positive change? To be honest, parenting is difficult and also one of the biggest transformations of anybody’s life. You become a more responsible person who wants to give his or her best to their child. But parenting brings with it some challenges that might make it difficult for your relationship. It might get placed at a back burner after kids enter the picture.

Here's how you can keep your relationship strong when parenting gets too stressful.



1. Share the load

A kid might keep you on your toes all day long, which makes stress a major part of parenting. Being a couple means sharing that stress and the load that comes with parenting. The more stressed someone is, the less they tolerate. But the key here is to understand that you both are stressed out and need to manage it together.



2. Share your feelings and needs

You have to respect your partner’s feelings and needs, alongside yours. How stressed or tired you feel or what you need or what do you think the baby needs – you have to tell it all to your partner for him or her to understand.

3. Fight but not offend each other

Every couple fights and it’s okay! But know when you’re crossing the limit and when you should stop. Don’t say anything to your partner that’s personally disparaging, especially not in the front of the kids. Don’t be too harsh or negative even if you think you’re right.

4. Go on a date

As parents, it can be extremely difficult to schedule a date, but you must go on a date. Try something new or join a class together to spend time with each other. Ask someone to babysit your kid for a while and make it a kid-free time.

5. Small things matter

You will hardly get time to do a lot of things together, so even a small gesture to make tea for your bae in the morning can take your relationship a long way. Flirt a little, the goal here is do small gestures that will keep your relationship intact and show your appreciation for your spouse.

