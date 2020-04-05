Parenting: THIS is parenting mistake can have a negative impact on your child

It's not uncommon for parents to punish their child or put their foot down every now and then but doing this can take a toll on your child and reflect badly on you as a parent. This is why it's very important to use the right methods to school your kid.

As a parent we always want our kids to become good human beings and do things the right way. We do everything in our power to teach our kids to be good. We all want our kids to listen to us and follow us without causing trouble but sometimes just talking things out and explaining things does not work for kids and that's when parents make the mistake of punishing or scolding their kid to get the right outcome. While this may give you immediate results, in the long run, it doesn't really work well. Most parents believe in conditioning their kids and making them understand that their good behaviour will be rewarded and bad behaviour will be punished. But this can have a negative impact on your child and may do more harm than good. You may be using a gentle punishment but this does not really work. As a parent, it is important to understand where you're going wrong and learn to communicate with your kid in the right manner instead of turning to punishments.

Punishments may help your kid understand bad behaviour but it can also do a lot of damage and have a negative impact on your child and their mental health. It can damage your relationship and bonding with your child and make your kid resent you in the long run. This may make your child a lot less cooperative because of their feelings towards you.

Physical punishments can make your child hostile and aggressive and it can also impact their social interaction. It is also very important to avoid using harsh verbal ways to discipline your kids because it can make them fear you which might increase the risk of misbehaviour, lying, stealing and fighting. Your child may start to hide things from you in order to avoid punishment.

It may also impact their emotional intelligence and make it difficult to develop skills like empathy and social awareness. They may begin to lie and be dishonest in order to avoid getting in trouble and they may not be able to learn to differentiate between good and bad or right and wrong.

It is your responsibility to learn how to effectively communicate with your kid and use positive ways to teach your kid the right behaviour without punishing them. This means that you will have to learn the right way to use your words and also be careful with the words you use around your kids. It is important to teach your kids how to differentiate between right and wrong without dominating or punishing them. It is very important to use logic and reasoning and explain things to your child without using anger or harsh words. Teaching your kid the difference between acceptable and unacceptable behaviour with logic may be tough but not doing that might end up taking a toll on your kid and your relationship with them. Moreover, it is very important to understand that kids learn a lot from their parents and they will grow up to do what you do. You need to be a role model for your kid because they will do what they see you doing.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More