Parenting in times of COVID 19 pandemic explained by paediatrician Dr Ramani Ranjan

The unprecedented health crisis of coronavirus pandemic has led to many unimaginable changes in the lifestyles of the families all over the world. And, we don’t have any option than embracing the “new normal” like closure of all educational institutions, work and study from home and our complete dependency on internet.

But, for millions of preschoolers, sources of safety, comfort, social interaction and mental stimulation found in the familiar routine and structure provided by planned activities at school, have been abruptly taken away. Now, there is a constant pressure in parents, who juggle multiple roles of friends, siblings, teachers besides donning their role as father and mother. Sometimes, they do portray all these roles without any support, leaving them with less quality time to enjoy parenting.

As a result, there is a rise in mental illness cases since the start of pandemic, underscoring the high levels of stress across society. Even young children are quick to ape their parents’ moods and anxieties and can carry these imprints for a long time.

In order to have happy parenting in the highly stressful times of COVID-19 pandemic, we have listed out some activities which parents should follow.

The crucial need for ‘self-care’ breaks

Don’t forget the fact that a child’s well-being begins with parental well-being. As parents with young children find themselves with fewer support structures for care giving, they must remember to care for themselves first and find ways to relax. Certain activities like deep breathing, a walk to the window, music, meditation, and exercise may seem like obvious suggestions which will relax body and mind. A conscious, mindful attempt to take these ‘self-care’ breaks can help parents ease up on themselves, remind themselves that they are doing their best and bring a renewed playfulness to the time they share with their children.

Social distancing does not mean social isolation

While virtual meetings like a phone call or a video chat can never replace the joy and learning of interactions in the park, parents can help their child understand that there are other little people in a similar situation and make the experience a shared one. So, teaching them the importance of social distancing is very necessary at this point of time.

Supporting learning through play

Preschools and crèches are shut but children’s bodies and minds continue to grow. Early years of kids are essential for kids’ rapid brain growth. As a parent, continue to engage and stimulate a child’s growing mental capacities. The best part is that it does not require expensive toys or elaborate preparation. Pre-math skills are just as easily learned while sorting and counting laundry and language skills can be accelerated by simple games like ‘letter treasure hunt’. A run through the house on a word search becomes a learning opportunity for the child and welcome calories and stress buster for the parent.

Keep faith in love and silliness

As you’re dealing with a pandemic, it doesn’t mean that you have to stay intense all the time. Don’t forget the pandemic will pass with time. The true test is about how well we were able to navigate it and the joy we were able to bring to ordinary moments as we hunker down and wait. This is a time for creativity as we stretch to protect and support our young ones and, perhaps, even equip them with better life skills to become resilient and cope with changes that the future will bring.

- Inputs by: By Dr. Ramani Ranjan, Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida

