Parenting Tips: 6 Signs that indicate that your child has a learning disability

Many children perform poorly in their academics but parents end up scolding them instead of trying to understand what's actually wrong. This is why many time learning disabilities go undiagnosed but spotting signs of a learning disability can help parents and their children.

It's not uncommon for children to have trouble reading, writing and understanding but how do you differentiate between a kid having regular trouble studying and a child with a learning disability? It's important to know the signs of learning disabilities before things get out of hands. Every child has a little bit of trouble studying but these problems disappear with time and if they don't then it's a sign that there's a lot more going on with your child. Most parents fail to understand the subtle signs of learning disability and end up struggling with their child's education. It's important for both, the parent and the child, to understand the problem and learn the correct coping methods. Most parents simply learn to accept that their child is just not good at studies instead of getting to the root of the problem and dealing with it. This is why parents need to be on a lookout for any signs that hint towards learning disability.

Here are some signs that your child might have a learning disability.

1. A child with a learning disability might mix up words and letters while writing or reading. This means that your child might make spelling mistakes or get confused between letters.

2. Phonetic and pronunciation are important but if your child has a difficulty in linking letters with the sounds and vice versa then it is a sign of a learning disability. Your child may make mistakes while speaking, reading and writing.

3. Many children also have trouble concentrating. It's okay to get distracted every now and then but if your child just can't seem to concentrate on anything at all then there's more to it than just that.

4. Most children with learning disabilities struggle with their academics and might not be doing so well. Poor academic performance alone is not a sign of a learning disability but when coupled with the other problems it can be a sign.

5. If your child finds it difficult to differentiate between similar words and tends to mix up his C's and K's then it's a sign that your child might have a learning disability.

6. Not being able to remember things that they've studied is another sign of a learning disability. Kids who find it difficult to retain information and remember things might be struggling with a learning disability.

P.S. It's best to consult a doctor and get a proper diagnosis if your child is facing problems and help your child.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More