Parenting Tips: Here's how you can babyproof your apartment before the arrival of a baby

If you are pregnant, we are sure you are doing everything for the safety of your child, and one more thing that you must do is baby proof your apartment. Read below to find out some tips for the same.

Pregnancy is a joyous occasion not only for the soon-to-be mommy and daddy but for their entire family. Suddenly everyone starts to worry only about the pregnant woman and makes sure to keep her happy and healthy. All her cravings and demands are fulfilled, and people do everything they can to make her happy. However, apart from keeping the new mommy happy, it's equally important to baby proof your house, before the little one arrives.

If you are going to be a parent soon, then you must start baby-proofing the apartment as soon as possible. You not only need to take care of the sharp objects but also need to seal the sharp edges, locks, plants, etc. You also need to get some necessary rework done before the baby. And for that, here are some baby proofing tips that'll simplify this process for you.

Read below to find out some tips on how to baby proof the apartment.

Examine the apartment:

Inspect the apartment from the baby's eye level. It means that look around for sharp objects that can be easily possible by the baby such as rusty nails, exposed wires, dust, or other things you might not notice otherwise. So, look carefully for the harmful things around the house.

Put away the sharp objects:

When a baby starts walking, he/she can be clumsy at first, since he/she is still learning how to balance. And hence, babies can take the support of things around them, which means they can also reach out to the sharp object. So replace rectangular or square tables for round ones. Other things like knives, blades and anything sharp out of reach and out of sight.

Seal electrical outlets:

Some apartments have electrical outlets that are within a baby's reach, so it's advisable to cover them up; block their access and prevent your infant from going near them.

Shift the plants:

If you have some plants in your apartment then make sure to keep it out of your child's reach. It might not be harmful to touch the plant but ingesting could be a different story. Hence find a new spot higher up for your houseplants.

Check the stableness of your furniture:

Make sure to check the stability of your furniture and fix the ones that are off-balance. Be careful of dressers as well. If a curious baby pulls a drawer too hard or fast, it could easily fall on top of your child.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More