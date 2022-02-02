Personalised gifts under Rs 1500 that couples can't resist to buy

Buckle up! Valentine’s Day is about to approach. Stop racking your brains and bid adieu to long brainstorming sessions because we are here to help you out within a spur of the moment. Right from mushy, romantic, lovey-dovey and cliche stuff, we have handpicked everything for you to make your Valentine’s Day more special. To get started, switch on your romantic mode!

1. Customized Couple Collage

This couple collage photo frame is a wall mounting photo frame that consists of in total 11 photos. It is made up of wood and semi gloss material to add a dash of shine to your personalised gift. This gift of yours will make you reminisce about the special moments you and your partner spent together.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 689

2. Rotating Photo Lamps

Rotating Photo Lamps will take you and your partner back in time. It comes in 3 shapes and sizes with a total of 5 images. The personalised lamp will put a smile on your face when you relive those moments again. Your photos will be digitally printed and laminated in order to make it dust free and scratch free.

Price: Rs. 5000

Deal: Rs. 1499

3. Personalized Rab ne bana di Jodi Caricature

This Personalized Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Caricature is made up of wood in a comic form. It comes in a size of 9 inches by 5 inches. The shimmer finished sheen and vivid colour reproduction of the caricature ensures that your pictures look as amazing as they should.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 499

4. Transparent Personalized 3D Illusion LED Lamp

This Transparent Personalized 3D Illusion LED Lamp is a widely appreciated personalised gifting choice of the majority of couples. It has a touch button to easily change colour brightness. It is also energy efficient and comes with a LED span of 10,000 hours. The lamp is safe to touch as it does not overheat when the lighting mode is on.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 1099

5. Wireless Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker

This Wireless Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker is a speaker that displays your images. It has light changing modes to reminisce your memories while the music plays in the background. This speaker cum lamp will be one of the most useful gifts to surprise your partner with this Valentine’s Day.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 749

6. Personalised Square Shape Fur LED Cushion

This Personalised Square Shape Fur LED Cushion comes with filler and a dustproof transparent zipper bag. The photographs on the pillow are digitally printed with high definition quality. The vibrant designing of the pillow serves you with rich and sharp colours perfect for treasuring your love forever.

Price: Rs. 1099

Deal: Rs. 499

7. Heart Wind Chime Wooden ScrapBook

This Heart Wind Chime Wooden Scrap Book comes with 30 black sheets with a butter paper. The ring binding of the photo album will give you space for more creativity and easy page turn overs. The wooden cover of the scrapbook has heart shaped wind chimes to make it sturdy to hold your sweet photographs and messages.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 565

8. Personalized Mailbox

This Personalized Mailbox is a box that contains a photo strip. The strip has a capacity of 15 photos. The messages would be present as per the occasion and your type of relationship. This mailbox is a MDF wooden box with 320 gsm base sheets. The pictures and messages will be displayed on a glossy paper for amping up the look of your love themed mailbox.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 899

With these items at your hands you can not only celebrate Valentine's Day but also Valentine's week. We are sure your partner will be quite impressed with your choice of gifts this year. They would have a personal touch and will indeed be the best token of love you can surprise your partner with. What are you waiting for? Be prepared for Valentine’s Day well in advance.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

