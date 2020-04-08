Pisces and Libra: How compatible the two zodiac signs are and what this means for the relationship

When Cupid unites the two signs together, read on to see what what the future holds!

Stars have the capacity to tell us everything. From our personality types to our characteristic traits to what our future might hold and even who we are compatible with! All of this information can be derived by knowing the date and time of one's birth.

When some signs are put together, they either have an unbreakable bond which makes them a the most powerful couple, or they are not compatible at all.

When it comes to pairing up a Pisces and Libra, when the two come together, they make a tricky relationship.

On paper, a Piscean and Libra seem destine for each other as both are romantic, idealistic and codependent signs. While the two might just work things out, here's what it means for them individually.

Pisces

When it comes to being with a Libran, you feel like you have been put on a pedestal and feel like you have been waiting for this all your life. Over time, this pressure becomes too much and you cna't stand the thought of letting your Libra partner down. Which is why you will then tend to keep your not-so-nice thoughts and ideas to yourself.

Over time, you also feel like the excitement in the relationship is running out which might cause you to stray. This will not go down well with your Libra partner.

Libra

You believe that all your romantic dreams and ideas have come to life when you are with your Piscean partner. You are ruled by Venus which is what brings out the romantic, idalistic person in you. While you hate confrontation, you tend to overthink things at the same time and often wait too long to talk about things and sort them out. You know when your Piscean partner is keeping a secret but very often can't get yourself to talk about it. While you can be charming and manage to lure in your Piscean partner, your impatience might cause riffs.

Despite everything, the Libra and Pisces believe they have the power to overcome all the obstacles in their relationship. If not, this will make for alove story both of you and the world will never forget.

Cancer

Another sign that Librans are compatible with, is Cancer because you Cancer, don't like to argue a lot and don't hesitate from speaking your mind. This, to a Libran is a very attractive quality. Cancer and Libra believe that love without romance is a lost cause which is why you both constantly make time for each other, catch up on dates and keep each other updated. Since you both are extremely sesitive, you take into consideration each other's feelings all the time, creating a bond that will never be broken. Your union is for the long haul as you both are always trying to not disappoint each other.

