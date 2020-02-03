Planning to pop the question? THESE tips can help you plan the perfect proposal

The perfect marriage proposal can be tough to plan with all the emotional chaos in our mind but these quick tips can help you get it right; Read on

Are you planning to pop THE question? If you've been in a relationship with your partner long enough and know that they're the one for you then there's nothing wrong with taking it to the next level. If you're still madly in love with your partner even after the honeymoon period and all the ups and downs then that probably means that they're the right one but that also means that there's a lingering question that needs to be answered. And asking your partner if they're ready to marry you or not can be pretty nerve-wracking. It can give you the jitters and planning the perfect proposal is not very easy when you have those jitters mixed with that amazing feeling of love but for some of us, the perfect proposal is very important because it's a memory of a lifetime that we need to hold onto. Popping the question is the beginning of something new or rather it's a milestone in every couples life because that's when things get more real and dreamy too but this moment needs to be the best one and in order to make it the best moment of your lives, you need to ensure that you give your 100% and plan THE most perfect proposal.

Here are some tips to plan the perfect proposal.

1. Always remember that the perfect proposal is a symbol of love and you need to get symbolic with your proposal. You can do that by picking a sentimental location that is close to both your hearts or a place that played a major role in helping you grow as a couple or it could even be the place where you first met or said your I love yous.

2. Don't forget to hire a photographer or get a friend to click pictures and shoot videos. It's something that you and your partner want to remember for the rest of your lives and this means that you need to capture the moment in pictures and videos.

3. Music adds a lot of meaning to life and love. Plus we all love those perfect Bollywood love songs to go in the background. Pick a song that holds a lot of meaning to both of you.

4. Pick the perfect lighting. Lights amp up the ambience so ensure that you pick a time when the natural light is at it's best during the evening or you can pick a decor which includes the perfect lighting.

5. Don't stress about planning your speech or what you want to say. Just let it all be in the moment and let your heart do the talking. The heart knows how to express love in the best possible manner.

6. Before you plan a proposal for your partner, test the waters and find out if your partner wants it to be a public affair or a private one. You don't want to put your partner in an uncomfortable situation.

