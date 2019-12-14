Playing Secret Santa & don’t know what to gift? Here's what to gift snowflake according to their zodiac sign

Playing Secret Santa and don’t know what to gift your snowflake? Here’s what you should gift them according to their zodiac sign

December is here and it is officially the happiest time of the year! A time when everyone comes together to celebrate and give themselves a break from all the madness that has been looping over and around them. December also calls for one of the most festivals and events - Christmas and New Years. Needless to say, Christmas is a super fun time as all of us get to play Secret Santa with a loved ones. The whole fuss about keeping your snowflake’s name a secret and buying them cute presents just adds to the whole thrill of playing this game. While gifting is easy for some, it can get equally difficult for the rest. Coming to your rescue yet again,

Aries

Aries always have a huge competitive streak within themselves. They’ll love it if you gift them a super cool and fun board game which they can play with their friends. Cards Against Humanity is a great option and one which is definitely going to make them very happy.

Taurus

This might sound boring but most of the practical Taurus would love a gift card. Give them a nicely credited gift card from their favourite store and let them pick whatever their heart desires.

Gemini

Geminis love to gain knowledge. Help them with a copy or series based on a subject that interests them or keeps them hooked. Believe us, for they will be forever grateful to you for this present.

Cancer

Cancerians are all about emotions. Surprise them and make them feel special by making something for them or getting a gift customised. They will love it.

Leo

Leos love to do too many things. Give them a handy planner or notebook so that they can keep a track of all the things they are doing and do not miss anything in the chaos.

Virgo

Virgos love everything that looks fancy and super fashionable and even better if it is functional. Give them a rose gold popsocket for the back of their phone, a phone standee or a super cute looking pendrive, the list can be endless.

Libra

Libras love to pen or doodle their thoughts so it is best if you give them like a nice doodling book. If your snowflake is a girl then an eyeshadow palette is one which is going to work wonders.

Scorpio

Another ones who absolutely love customised gifts are Scorpios. You could frame a picture of their friend’s group or get their name engraved on a bracelet.

Sagittarius

Gift a Sagittarius a sense of thrill as they absolutely love adventure. You can book them tickets for a cute starry camp and make their weekend a memorable one.

Capricorn

A spa kit is just what you should be gifting your Capricorn snowflake. Make them feel fresh and happy with a great body pampering kit.

Aquarius

Aquarius love to dress up and feel pretty. This automatically lifts up their mood. Give them a set of stunning lip colours or matte lip gloss.

Pisces

Pisces love to keep track of everything that they are doing. Give them a nice journal with their zodiac sign engraved on it.

