Practical tips to break up with someone you live with

Many believe that a divorce is the hardest thing you go through when it comes to breakups. However, breaking up with someone you have been living with can be equally tiresome. Because when you are living with someone, you have probably been actively involved in building a life together with them. Everything from your rent to your finances may be of a joint nature. So, your first instinct may be to try and salvage the relationship, nevertheless you can use these tips to have a smooth breakup with your partner.

Plan a pre-breakup discussion

Prior to ending things, you must plan a serious discussion with your partner where you both voice the struggles you’re facing in the relationship. See what each of you can do to resolve the conflicts and mutually decide to part ways if you can’t come to an agreement.

Connect with your support system

While you’re in a relationship you’re consumed with thoughts of your partner. But at such a sensitive time, don’t shy away from falling back on your support system. This can be childhood friends, approachable co-workers, parents or even cousins. Ask them to help you look for a new home or vent to them so that you never feel alone.

Speak of how to divide your belongings

If you have decided to part ways, the next step is to speak of the specifics of breaking up. Would you move out, or would they need to? Who would give up the lease or even your pet? You may also have to discuss mutually dividing the furniture you purchased while building your home together.

If you have initiated the breakup, then let your partner decide some of these things so that it is not unfair to them. Speak to them in a friendly and fair manner rather than out of spite of residual anger after your recent breakup.

