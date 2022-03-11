Practical tips to deal with a budding office romance

In a post pandemic world, most of us have been working from home and texting or emailing colleagues for ages. However, many of us have just started heading to work and meeting co-workers in the office. While for some, this is a reunion of sorts, for others; it is a way to put a face to the voice they’ve been conversing with ever since they joined the workplace and had to work from home.

Hence, love is blossoming between many colleagues, while others are realising they have a crush. If you’re apprehensive about crushing on a fellow employee, you can use this guide to dealing with your errant feelings.

Don’t let them take advantage of you

While you may have let your feelings be known, you may still be unaware of how they feel. In such cases some people may tend to take advantage of your attraction to them. They may use you to get work done, extend deadlines if they are your subordinates or even let you buy them dinner or coffee without ever reciprocating your love. So, it would be wise to be a little practical when you have a crush at work. Don’t let them take advantage of you or your professional position in the company.

Find out the legalities of such a romance

Insert an element of practicality if you realise that they reciprocate your feelings. Find out if an office romance is against the law of your company. Do they require you to reveal the relationship to HR at first? What are your intentions of such a relationship? Ask these questions before you fall head over heels.

Do not let your love be too obvious

It is one thing to tell your closest friends, but a whole other scenario when the entire office staff knows of your relationship. They could report you to HR, so be careful and plan your actions so that there are no amorous activities at the workplace. This will help you steer clear of unwanted gossip.

Whether they end up being the love of your life or not, you must come out of the situation you’re your job and self-esteem intact. Hence, maintaining professionalism throughout the relationship is a must.

