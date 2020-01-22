Practice THESE self care tips when you're fighting with your beau

We all fight with our partner but it should not take a toll on our mental health and this is why we need to practice self-care and keep our mind calm.

We've all been in relationships and we all know that fights are a part of relationships. We fight with our partners often and that's not a big deal but it is important to remember that we need to keep our fights healthy. Having fights and arguments with your partner is a healthy thing as long as you're just fighting too much. When you fight with your partner it helps you grow as a couple and understand each other better but only as long as your fights don't become unhealthy. But other than this, it's also important to ensure that while you fight with your partner you don't ignore the importance of self-care. We all need to practice self-care no matter what happens because loving your own self is very important. So, when you're fighting with your partner and not getting along, that's no excuse to ignore your own self.

Here are some self-care tips for when you fight with your beau.

1. Fighting with your partner can take a toll on your mental health and increases your stress levels. Things often escalate and get blown out of proportion and if you're an overthinker, things can take a bad turn for you. It's important that you keep yourself calm and composed and use positive affirmations to keep yourself from overthinking.

2. Remain mindful and self-aware. With all the emotional chaos inside your mind, it can lead to unreasonable behaviour and actions. Don't ignore self-awareness and be careful with what you say and do during a fight.

3. Be thankful or rather grateful for having a loving relationship with your partner and understand that fights are a part and parcel of a relationship and learn to accept it.

4. Take a little break from social media. Social media can be consuming and when you come across any post that makes you sad it'll only make you feel worse and people often tend to express what they feel on social media which isn't a very healthy habit when you're fighting.

5. Watch your diet. Don't quit eating because you're too stressed about your fight or angry with your partner. Your body needs fuel and needs to remain healthy.

Credits :elite daily

