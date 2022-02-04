Products to gift your boyfriend this Valentines

Thinking about thoughtful gifting ideas for men is a tedious job. If you are brainstorming for surprising your boyfriend with the most useful gift, then your brainstorming session ends today. We bring to you products that are worth buying and highly appreciated by men across the world. These products which will not be less than a token of love will definitely be their forever companion.

1. Customized Wallet

This customisable wallet is made up of leather and is available in multiple colours. All you have to do is mention the colour of the wallet and the name that has to be printed. This stylish wallet will help him in organising his currency and coins in the most easy way.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 699

2. Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch

This smartwatch comes with a speaker, heart rate and activity tracker, GPS setting and a music storage. It also provides you with all notifications at your wrist. It is a touch screen watch that aids in controlling all of the smartphone activities. Your boyfriend is surely going to love this smartwatch.

Price: Rs. 22,995

Deal: Rs. 15,995

3. Peter England Men's Slim Shirt

This slim shirt is a 5 star rated men’s apparel that you resist buying for your boyfriend. It is made up of 100 percent cotton and has a slim fit style that every man truly loves. This casual shirt has a checkered pattern all over making it a perfect piece to flaunt throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 649

4. Yellow Chimes Sterling-silver Bracelet

Yellow Chimes Sterling-silver Bracelet has an impeccable shine and comes with a tarnish protection. This fashion accessory will add a tinge of shine to your boyfriend’s overall OOTD. It is an exquisite gifting accessory that is purely designed for men.

Price: Rs. 1859

Deal: Rs. 1499

5. Fastrack reflex 3.0 Unisex activity tracker

This Fastrack reflex 3.0 Unisex activity tracker comes with full touch, color display, heart rate monitor and a dual tone silicone strap. With great battery life that lasts up to 10 days, this fastrack activity tracker provides you with more than 10 sports modes. It is water resistant and a perfect accessory that can be teamed with casual as well as formal outfits.

Price: Rs. 2995

Deal: Rs. 2045

6. Beardo Whisky Smoke Perfume

This Beardo Whisky Smoke Perfume is a highly concentrated perfume for a long lasting fragrance. This premium perfume has a masculine fragrance that kills sweat and bad odour. The perfume is intense and powerful that makes it a next level perfume for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 599

7. The Man Company Complete Coffee Face Care Kit

This face care kit contains a face scrub, face wash, face pack, face serum and face cream. The products are infused with the goodness of aloe vera and hyaluronic acid. It is a perfect gift for men so that they can take some time out to pamper their skin. And this coffee care kit will aid in attaining soft and supple skin.

Price: Rs. 1895

Deal: Rs. 1232

8. Beardo Body Spray Gift Set

This Beardo Body Spray Gift Set contains three deodorants. It has a long lasting fragrance that is strong enough to fight body odour. It stands out from other perfumes with its powerful spraying technology that contains intense perfume and no gas.

Price: Rs. 897

Deal: Rs. 679

You can now impress your boyfriend with these gifts and make your Valentine’s Day a memorable one. These useful giftings choices of yours will make him realize how lucky he is to have you. Wrap the gifts with utmost love and get ready to a fantastic Valentin’s date amid the week of romance and the month of love.

