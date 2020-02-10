Promise Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes and WhatsApp Messages to wish your loved ones on this day

Check out the quotes, wishes and WhatsApp messages to wish on this Promise Day 2020.

Promise Day 2020 will be celebrated on February 11 after Teddy Day. On this day, we make important promises to our partners to make them believe and trust in us. Making promises makes your relationship stronger. This is an important day of the week-long Valentine's celebration, which starts from February 7 with Rose Day and ends on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day has been named after St. Valentine, a Catholic priest in Rome, who arranged marriages in secret for the soldiers who were not allowed to marry in the reign of Claudius II. Earlier, this was a religious trend, but later, it became popular all around the world. Now, it is celebrated as a tradition with great grandeur. So, when you make promises to your partner, then it should be complemented with a thoughtful quote. So, check out the awesome quotes, wishes and WhatsApp messages for Promise Day 2020 below.



1- On this Promise Day, I promise to love you till death do us part. And I will never break this promise. Happy Promise Day.

2- I promise to always stay beside you in all your ups and downs. Happy Promise Day!

3- I always feel extremely lucky to have you in my life. Happy Promise Day!

4- On this Promise Day, I promise you to keep you safe and protected always from pain and sorrow. Happy Promise Day!

5- On this day, I promise to keep you happy. Happy Promise Day!

6- You are the most special thing in my life. I promise to keep you happy and safe always. Happy Promise Day!

7- You are my life and I promise to keep my life happy forever. Happy Promise Day!

8- We have seen many dreams together. I promise to do my best to fulfil those dreams. Happy Promise Day!

