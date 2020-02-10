Promise Day 2020: THESE fun and modern promises can keep your relationship alive

We all make promises in a relationship, but some fun promises can help keep your relationship fresh and healthy. This is why we need some interesting promise ideas to maintain a happy relationship.

As Valentine's Day comes closer, we're all busy celebrating the pre valentine's days. Tomorrow, 11 Feb, is the much-awaited Promise Day. We all make promises when we're in love and in a relationship but keeping those promises is equally important. Every relationship is based on trust and love. Promises are an important part of a relationship. They help strengthen your relationship and help you grow as a couple. This is why Promise Day is very special for every couple because it means that you promise each other something and live up to those promises. We always promise our partners to be there for them and be loyal and care and love them but other than this there are more promises that you need to keep your relationship alive and strong. With the changing world relationships and promises too need to change. This is why we need to make some fun and modern promises to our partners to keep things going.

Here are some promises that you can make to your partner to keep your relationship fresh.

1. Promise to take your partner out on dates regularly. Fun dates are an important part of a couple's love life and it's just what every couple needs to spice up their relationship.

2. Promise to remember your partner's favourite food and keep their tummy full! The best way to keep your partner happy is to keep their taste buds happy.

3. Promise to believe in gender equality and not bound your partner with gender roles and gender stereotypes. The world is changing and we need to change too and break gender stereotypes.

4. Promise to make your partner laugh with your terrible jokes and clown-like antics. Happiness is precious and if you can make your partner happy at the cost of a small joke on yourself, it's not a big price to pay.

5. Promise to respect each other and help each other grow in a healthy manner. Respect is an important part of every relationship and we often forget all about it when we're angry.

6. Promise to remember each other's birthdays and anniversaries and never fail to forget the date and make it special for each other.

7. Promise to never stonewall your partner and keeping the communication open. Promise your partner that you will always be honest with each other and maintain the clarity in your relationship and communication.

8. Promise to never get bored of each other and nurture your love and relationship and allow it to grow stronger and build your bond and connection every day of your life.

9. Promise to never compare your relationship with anyone else's and understand that you share a different bond. Remember that every relationship is different and unique.

10. Promise to always accept your mistake and value your relationship over fights and arguments. Value forgiveness and apologize when needed.

