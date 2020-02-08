Happy Propose Day 2020: Check out the most ICONIC proposals in Bollywood

Propose Day 2020: When it comes to proposal, Bollywood movies give us some serious goals. On the occasion of propose day, here are some iconic Bollywood movie proposals that still have our heart.

Love is an emotion that most of us obsess about; it's an emotion that we all wish to have for someone. Be it having a cup of coffee with that one person, or watching a rom-com with that special one, love is all about being happy with that special person. And what's a better day to celebrate love other than Valentine's day. Yes, love should be celebrated daily, but there's something about Valentine's day that makes it all the more special.

Now, when we speak about Valentine's day, there are several occasions we celebrate before THE day. And one such occasion is the Propose day which will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. February 8. Thanks to all the cheesy Bollywood movies, we have fallen in love with the concept of the perfect proposal since they make us fall in love all over again. As Propose Day is just around the corner, we have compiled some iconic proposal scenes from Bollywood films that give us all some serious relationship goals.

Propose Day 2020: HERE are the Bollywood movies that are known for their iconic proposals:

1. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

As soon as one mentions the perfect way to propose, the iconic scene when Raj finally proposes to Simran is the one that comes first to our mind. Raj expressing his love to Simran in the mustard fields of Punjab gives us some serious love goals.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

When casanova Bunny falls in love with the nerd Naina, our heart skips a beat too. The scene appeals straight to the soul and gives out the message that no matter what, what's yours will always come back to you!

3. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

This is one type of proposal we always dream of. There's something about airport romance- it never gets old. While this setting has been seen in many movies, the one that's shown in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na has our hearts. The way Jai realizes his love for Aditi and rides on a horse runs to the airport breaking over the barricades while singing their patent song “Jaane tu ya Jaane na” made us fall in love with the idea of relationships.

4. Kal Ho Na Ho

Now, Kal Ho Na Ho is one such movie, where the proposal makes us cry. The scene where Aman ends up expressing his feelings, on behalf of Rohit, is gold. It is by far one of the best scenes of the movie and every time we hear the dialogue, it surely makes us emotional.

5. Wake up Sid

Why should the guy always propose? The scene where Aisha proposes Sid is an unconventional yet one of the sweetest proposal scenes of Bollywood!

