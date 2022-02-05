Propose Day 2022: 8 Unique gifts for your girlfriend that will make her blush

The 2nd day of Valentine's week is called propose day and is especially dedicated to young love. It is a day to propose to your significant other and a large number of young people give flowers and gifts to their prospective girlfriend or boyfriend. Young people also take this day as an opportunity to express their feelings to their crushes. If you already have a girlfriend or a girl you really like, here are a few unique gifts you can get her for propose day that will actually make her blush.

I Love You Charm Bracelet

If your girlfriend loves wearing chic accessories then this gold-plated charm bracelet is bound to make her smile! This bracelet features a cute ‘I love you’ heart-shaped charm that will always remind your girl just how much you love her. Even on her bad days the bracelet will make her mood!

Price: Rs.649

Buy Now

Explosion Box

Your love proposal should be furnished with an element of surprise, and hence, an explosion box is one of the loveliest proposal gift ideas. This gift is super personal and something your girl will always keep close to her heart. You can customise it with your own pictures and messages, making your girlfriend feel that you actually made an effort.

Price: Rs.300

Buy Now

LED Night Lamp

This beautiful glass lamp has ‘Love you forever’ engraved on it and it makes a great proposal gift. You can just get down on your knees and give her the lamp as a sign of your commitment. It features 7 different LED colours and she can add an aesthetic touch to your bedroom by placing it on her bedside.

Price: Rs.249

Buy Now

Teddy Bear & Greeting Card

There is no girl in this world you would not appreciate an adorable teddy bear. This hamper features a soft and cuddly teddy bear that your girl can snuggle with whenever you aren’t around, a greeting card and a keychain that says ‘Be Mine’.

Price: Rs.249

Buy Now

Eternal Gold Rose

Everybody likes roses, but the one that comes with an expiry date hurts a lot. One of the great choices is an eternity rose that will stay the same forever just like your love for your girl! She can use this rose to decorate her room or bedside. It will forever remain with her and make her know that she will always be precious to you.

Price: Rs.225

Buy Now

Promise Ring

We’re just a little different. So, life’s a bit different. And when we meet someone whose weirdness is consistent with ours; we follow them and fall into the weirdness that is mutually acceptable and call it true love. If you’re too young to propose to your girl but still want to give her the security, give her this promise ring on propose day and commit yourself to her for life!

Price: Rs.1350

Buy Now

Couple Pendant

Another great and thoughtful gift is the couple’s pendant, where she will keep the first half of the pendant with her and you hold the second half. This is one of the signs or symbols that you are a part of each other and incomplete without each other. This gift is an everlasting promise to each other and reminds both of you of your devotion to each other.

Price: Rs.474

Buy Now

Mini Bath Bombs

These cute mini heart-shaped bath bombs will soothe her when she takes a bath and moisturise her skin with essential oils and moisturisers packed in them. These bath bombs are a great way for her to enjoy some relaxing me-time after a long day at work. These bath bombs also heal and nourish your skin, and help relieve tension or rid your body of aches and pains.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Rose Day 2022: 7 Gifts for your girlfriend under Rs 500 that she will ACTUALLY use