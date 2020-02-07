Propose Day: 5 ways to propose to your special someone and they are sure to say YES!

Propose Day is the perfect opportunity to go down on your knee for your special someone and ask them to be your partner. It can be a little too tough to find the right way to do it and we all need some interesting ideas, so here's a list for you.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and we all want to spend this day of love with the person we love. But not all of us have a special someone. Many people have been crushing hard on someone and have been hoping to take it up a notch and propose to their crush in hopes of finding love. In the week prior to Valentine's Day, there are other days of love are celebrated and one such day is this. Propose day is celebrated on the 8th of February. In today's time, people are so focused on breaking gender roles that it's completely alright for a woman to propose to a man as well. So, if you want your crush to say yes to you, then you need to get started on planning the best possible proposal. And to plan the most romantic proposal you need the best possible ideas. Get creative with your proposal to ensure that your crush says nothing but YES! There's nothing better than having your crush scream yes in joy and love. But a proposal can be very nerve-wracking and scary and your mind might just shut down so, if you still haven't managed to come up with the most creative and romantic proposal and are looking for some ideas then you're at the right place.

Here are some fun proposal ideas that'll make your crush want to say yes.

1. Plan a treasure hunt. There's nothing more fun and intriguing. This creates a bit of a mystery around the proposal and it's fun to unlock clues and work hard to find your treasure on their knee in the end!

2. Pick one of the best and most romantic location for the proposal. Pick a place that no one can say no to! Ensure that you arrange for beautiful decor or a location with a stunning view. Maybe a poolside proposal or on a rooftop restaurant or maybe near the Taj Mahal, which is a big icon of love can make for a perfect location.

3. Use your pet to propose. You always tie a note to your pet's collar along with a box of a proposal ring or a single rose. No one can say no to that cute little face and those puppy eyes. And if you don't have a pet, you can always get your crush a cute little puppy or kitten to propose to them but don't forget to check in with them and ensure that they're comfortable with it.

4. You can go classic Romeo with your crush by serenading them and stand under their window while you do that. And if you can't sing you can always take a speaker and play their favourite song and hold a board asking them to date you or marry you!

5. If your crush is a foodie, propose to them with food! Cook them their favourite dish or take them out to their favourite restaurant and go down on your knee at the right moment and ask them once their tummy is full of their favourite delicious food!

