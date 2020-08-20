Queen To Thappad: Bollywood movies where lead characters break free from toxic relationships

Not all relationships are rainbows and sunshine. Here are the four Bollywood movies where the lead characters break free from toxic relationships.

Love- isn’t that the best feeling in the world? Love makes you feel brighter, happier, optimistic and motivated to do absolutely anything and everything. With the right person by your side, you can always become a better version of yourself who is eternally thankful for every blessing in life.

However, on the flip side, not all romantic relationships are rainbows and sunshine. Toxic relationships can ruin your mental well-being and drain energy out of you, leaving you exhausted and distraught. Here, we have listed down 4 inspiring Bollywood movies that showcased the similar storyline with the on-screen couples and show how they break free from such relationships with self-confidence.

1. Queen

There is nothing worse than being dumped just a day before your wedding. But Rani’s (Kangana Ranaut) character from this film had inspired us all. After her fiancé Vijay (Rajkummar Rao), calls off the wedding just a day before, she travels solo on her honeymoon. Initially, she is helpless and depressed, but ends up having the time of her life by exploring and learning. When she retuns back to India, she breaks free from her traumatic experience.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Kabir (Abhay Deol) and his engagement to Natasha (Kalki Koechlin) kick-started as an accident rather than being a genuine commitment. At that point, he felt like she is the one and he could get married to her but later on realised that he isn’t happy. Therefore, he eventually speaks the truth and breaks free from the relationship.

3. Jab We Met

Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is in a serious relationship with Anshuman (Tarun Arora) but realises its toxicity as he refuses to marry her when she elopes from her house for him. In the end, she breaks free from the toxic relationship and gets married to Aditya (Shahid Kapoor).

4. Thappad

In this movie, Amrita (Tapsee Pannu) is in a toxic relationship where her husband Vikram (Pavail Gulat) never apologises as he is too engrossed in himself to see the ache and struggles of his partner. Their happiness is completely shattered when he slaps her at an office party causing her to file for a divorce.

