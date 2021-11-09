Quotes to make you feel warm and romantic

A little romance indeed goes a long way! Whenever you are tired, bored or simply feeling low, romance can instantly perk up your mood and lift your spirits up. Romance makes you feel warm, loved and cared for. It is something that not only boosts your self-esteem but also has the power to make you a kinder and more compassionate human being.

So have a look at some quotes that perfectly capture the essence of romance and its sheer beauty.

“Because of you, I can feel myself slowly, but surely, becoming the me I have always dreamed of being.”—Tyler Knott Gregson

“Ancient lovers believed a kiss would literally unite their souls because the spirit was said to be carried in one’s breath.”—Eve Glicksman

“My heart beats faster as you take my hand, my love grows stronger as you touch my soul.” —A.C. Van Cherub

“We lie in each other’s arms eyes shut and fingers open and all the colours of the world pass through our bodies like strings of fire.”—Marge Piercy

“Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get—only with what you are expecting to give—which is everything.”—Katharine Hepburn

“If one day the moon calls you by your name don’t be surprised, because every night I tell her about you.”—Shahrazad al-Khalij

“Love doesn’t make the world go ’round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.”—Franklin P. Jones

“I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love.”—William Blake

“It’s like at that moment the whole universe existed just to bring us together.”—Serendipity

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.”—Maya Angelou

Also Read: 3 Tips to maintain a relationship if your partner is going through a tough time