Quotes to read that celebrate romance

Life can be a bit boring and monotonous at times. You can feel as if you’re living the same day again and again and may feel dull or bored. At such times, the one thing that keeps us going is the fact that there is someone out there who loves and adores us. Romance and its power is underrated. The feeling of love can drastically change your life.

So we have for you a list of some quotes that celebrate the beauty and power of romance.

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” –A. A. Milne

“You’re the closest to heaven, that I’ll ever be.” —Goo Goo Dolls

“You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald

“I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one… you never give up.” —Crazy, Stupid, Love

“It’s always better when we’re together.” —Jack Johnson

“I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be.” —Unknown

“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” —Hermann Hesse

“My soul and your soul are forever tangled.” —N.R. Hart

“I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you.” —Ben Folds

“He’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” —Emily Bronte

