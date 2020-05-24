Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj: How compatible two Sagittarius people are in a relationship 

The two recently got engaged and their adorable pictures are doing rounds on the internet. Read on to see how compatible the two are based on their zodiac signs.

When two people unite, it is often believed that the universe aligned to make it that way. The stars, planets and energies conspired to ensure the two souls make their way to each other.

Whether or not the two are meant for each other, are compatible with each other and how they get along, is all also believed to be written in the stars. Zodiac signs are something that can tell a lot about the personalities and characteristics of people. Read on to know how compatible the newly engaged couple - superstar Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are.

Rana Daggubati

The South actor, producer and entrepreneur was both on December 14 and falls under the Sagittarius zodiac sign, making him strong-willed and an independent person. He is a natural-born leader and isn't afraid of doing what he wants irrespective of what people think. He is good at putting himself in other people's shoes - a trait that makes him such a successful actor. Rana, like every Sagittarius, can also be trusted with secrets and won't reveal them at any cost. Also a creative thinker, Sagis are great to have on a team as they are energetic and enthusiastic about new things and are always sprouting with ideas.

Miheeka Bajaj

Born on December 19, Miheeka is also a true-blue Sagittarius. Like anybody belonging to this sign, Miheeka is capable, smart and can truly take on any challenges that are thrown her way. She is also honest and constantly in-check with her emotions. When she needs to say something, she will do it without holding back. She also has a keen imagination and a long-term vision, making for a good entrepreneur and CEO. Sagis also are open to learning new things and love challenging themselves with a good new book or movie.

Compatibility between two Sagittarius people

Because they are so alike and share the same thoughts and visions, it is easy for two Sagittarians to adapt to each other's lives. They know how to adjust, compromise and draw the line when it comes to relationships. While Sagis can be temperamental and lack a sense of patience, they mostly have a smooth relationship because of their shared interests and passionate ideas and when they disagree, the two can laugh it off and go about life normally.

