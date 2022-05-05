At some point in our lives, we’ve all fallen for someone who never loved us back. Perhaps it was your first crush, a co-worker or even a neighbour you day dreamed about. But if you’ve had a series of experiences of unrequited love, then there may be a pattern. One of the key reasons why individuals repeat this pattern in their love lives is that the under seated issue remains unresolved. So, in order to welcome more emotionally available people in your life, read on to discover three reasons why unrequited love may be a pattern you repeat in your love life.

You are anxiously-attached

At times, you may tend to develop an unhealthy attraction with the object of your affection. This is considered possible in cases where people are anxiously-attached. This basically means that you tend to be scared of being abandoned by your lover and hence try to be in constant contact with them. This may mean anxious messages or frequent calls from you. Whereas, your lover may feel smothered and wish to be distant from you.

Perhaps you suffer from low self-esteem

It is often said that you get the love you think you deserve. Well, people who have low self-esteem issues may often feel as if their lover is too good for them. They may feel unworthy of the love and hence cling too close or bend over backwards to make it work. Conversely, such a lover may not be interested in the relationship purely because they assume you are desperately in love with them, which turns them off.

How to banish the pattern

Every individual deserves to be loved deeply, so you must let go of the fear that they may reject you. Should your lover not reciprocate your feelings, then simply refocus from the rejection to the true issue. Such as, accepting that they are emotionally unavailable, consumed by their work or in love with someone else. See the true reason they feel the way they feel and accept it rather than internalizing the rejection and feeling as though no one would ever love you.

Remember, that the right one for you may be just around the corner!

Also Read: Fascinating conversation starters for lesbian women on a first date