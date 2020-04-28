Relationship Advice: 10 signs your partner is marriage material

Are you confused if your partner is marriage material or not? Here are 10 signs that will help declutter your mind.

When you have been with someone for a while, it is normal to assume that you and your significant other are headed towards your happily ever after. However, the decision to spend the rest of your life with someone isn’t that easy. It can’t be a hasty decision. You’ve to think it thoroughly before you tie the knot. But how do you know that the person you’re with is the right person?

You love your partner, of course, but do you guys have what it takes to be in a relationship for the long haul? You need to feel it in your bones that this is the person you want to marry. You can’t have unrealistic expectations of your marriage and definitely can’t marry somebody with the thought that you will divorce them if it doesn’t work out. The uncertainty you feel is a normal feeling because marrying someone is a big decision.

To help you out, here are 10 signs that the person you’re dating is marriage material.

1. You can easily be yourself around them. You don’t feel the need to hide any part of your personality.

2. Communicating with them gives you a sense of peace which allows you to love yourself. For loving someone else completely, you first have to love yourself.

3. Your partner celebrates not just the big things that happen in your life, but the small things too.

4. There is mutual respect for each other in the relationship. If your significant other is nice and respectful to you, you’ve found yourself a gem of a person.

5. The person you’re dating is financially responsible, meaning they pay their bills in time, don’t go into debt to buy something they like.

6. They support your dreams and encourage you when you feel low. An understanding person would never complain and you do the same.

7. You know you can count on them without worrying about how they will react. They don’t run hot and cold on you all the time.

8. They make time for you because they value the relationship, not because they have to.

9. No matter what situation you are in, you are always comfortable with them. You can easily open up to them and talk about your family, friends, hobbies and dreams.

10. You guys are sexually, mentally and emotionally compatible with each other. All of these are important for a relationship to thrive.

ALSO READ: 8 Signs that you are emotionally immature to be in a real relationship

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Is a Capricorn woman compatible with a Cancer man? Find out

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×