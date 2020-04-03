Relationship Advice: 5 simple habits of a happy and an emotionally strong couple

Read on to know if you are a happy and an emotionally wealthy couple or not.

Even for the most healthy and happy couples, relationships can be difficult. It is unrealistic to think that you will never have a bad moment or an argument with your partner. In fact, arguments are healthy and productive for a relationship. The key to a happy relationship is not being perfect but being vulnerable with each other. The point is not just to be together to focus on getting it all right. The focus should be on getting together to be happy and accepting all that comes with it.

To help you understand better, happiness is not something you achieve if you sit and not let your partner know what you really want. It is difficult to define happiness per se because each person defines it in their own way. But for most of us, happiness is about having fun, great intimacy levels and lots of laughter. Whatever is your definition, it directly correlates to how you behave in your relationship.

So, here are certain attributes that make a couple happy without trying too hard.

1. Clear Intentions/ Goals

The most important part of a relationship is to have your goals aligned. If you both know each other’s intentions, you will have a much better communication and understanding. For example, if one person in a relationship wants commitment and the other is in it to have fun, it will never work out. So be clear with your intentions and ask your partner about his intentions if you’re looking for a sustainable relationship.

2. Voicing their wants

This is a continuation of the above in the sense that clear intentions lead to better communication between a couple. A happy couple is vocal about what they want and need. Your partner is no mind reader, so have a conversation if something is bothering you.

3. Listen to each other

Even if it's in an argument, listening to each other is a powerful way of resolving the biggest of conflicts in a relationship. When you talk to each other, let your partner finish what they have to say, uninterrupted, and then convey your thoughts in a way that doesn’t confuse or offend him.

4. Apologising when necessary

A couple is happy when each partner apologises the moment they understand they have hurt their better half. Not only does it demonstrate courage, but it also shows how much you value your partner. Forgiveness and apologies are two important aspects that make a couple happy and successful.

5. Not shying away from trying new things

Be spontaneous in your relationship. Don’t get too comfortable too soon. Try new things to make your relationship feel fresh, otherwise, it will become a highway to boredom.

