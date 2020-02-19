Relationship Advice: 5 things to consider after your partner has cheated on you

Being cheated on is the worst feeling in the world and it can break you down. Moving on can be tough but before you decide what you want to do about this situation, there are some things that you need to consider.

Relationships are beautiful and amazing but you never know when or why things go wrong. Sometimes people just stray from their relationships and the people they love and that just adds a lot of complications in relationships. Relationships are based on trust and love and maintaining that is very important if you want to have a long-lasting relationship. But we've all come across people who have been cheated upon and we've seen how that can destroy love and relationships. Something as big as cheating can take a toll on couples and all the other people involved in it. Cheating can cause a lot of destruction, pain and anger and handling it the right way in the middle of such emotional chaos is nearly impossible, but if your partner has betrayed you and broken your heart by cheating upon you may end up feeling conflicted. The process of dealing with it and moving on is not easy but the first thing you need to remember is that you cannot blame yourself or run away from it.

Here are some things to consider when your partner cheats on you.

1. Pay a lot of attention to your partner's attitude and behaviour towards the entire situation. As Alexander Pope said, "to err is human, to forgive divine". For some people, cheating is just a mistake that they feel terrible about and will beg and plead to make things right while for others, it's just a part of who they are and they will play the blame game or deny or just make excuses to justify it.

2. Try to understand why your partner cheated. Speak to them and try to figure out the underlying cause. Is it something that they can't help but do or is it because of a problem in your relationship? Figure out if this underlying problem is your partner or something else that can be fixed.

3. Forgiving someone who has betrayed you is not easy but the real question is, can you forgive them? Can you truly trust this person again and move on? If deep down you cannot bring yourself to do then don't try so hard. Some people can move on from it but the others can't and every relationship is different.

4. Don't stay with your partner because being single is difficult or because you think you'll never find someone like them. You don't deserve to be cheated upon and betrayed and it's okay to be angry and walk away.

5. The one most important thing in a relationship is love but now that your partner has cheated upon you there is a lingering question. Does your partner love you? Do you still love your partner after all this? If not, then don't waste your time and emotions on moving on in such a relationship.

Read More