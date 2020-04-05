Relationship Advice: 5 times when you should not get back with your ex

Your ex is back and begging to win you back but it's not necessarily a good idea to jump back into a relationship with them. Sometimes that mistake can lead to a miserable relationship and take a toll on your mental and emotional health.

Breakups are hard on people. Losing the person you love and ending things with them can't be easy but even in the midst of all the pain and hurt, many of us would give anything for another chance with our exes but that's not always a good idea. Some times people make mistakes in a relationship that can be fixed but there are times when things just cannot be fixed. You might be able to rekindle the romance and get back with your ex but sometimes that's the worst thing that you can do to yourself. Just because your ex seems to have changed or is begging to fix things and get back with you, it doesn't mean that it's a good idea. Sometimes things aren't as simple as they seem. There are times when getting back with your ex is simply a bad idea and it's important to know when you're making a mistake.

Here are some situations wherein you should not get back with your ex.

1. If your ex betrayed you or cheated on you, it's never a good idea to get back with them. They may have realised their mistake but the trust in your relationship has been damaged and that won't just come back because they're sorry.

2. It's okay if your ex lied to spare your feelings but if your ex said some major lies that damaged your relationship and your trust in them then it's not a good idea to get back with them.

3. If your ex simply ghosted you then you should know that it's a cowardly way to get out of touch or difficult situations and you may take your ex back because they apologised but who is to say that they won't do it again?

4. You may love each other a lot but if you parted ways because your goals in life were different, then there's really no point in getting back together because you will still have different goals and navigating your relationship will still be very difficult.

5. Your ex may have changed and grovelled to get back with you but if your ex was abusive then you should never ever get back with them. It's okay to forgive them but getting back may make things difficult for you because you may fall into the same toxic habits and cycle again.

