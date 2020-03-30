Relationship Advice: 5 ways to not let resentment ruin your relationship

Is resentment destroying your loving relationship?. Here is what you should do to not let it ruin your bond with your partner.

Are you having feelings of persistent irritation with your partner? Are you not able to trust them? Resentment comes easily in a relationship, regardless of the type of bond. Though resentment might seem as simple as saying that you’re mad at your partner for some reason but it actually means that you are finding it difficult to trust your spouse, not able to express your needs and not feeling heard.

The simple truth – resenting your partner (even if you don’t realize you’re doing it) is not good for your love life. One of the biggest problems that resentment brings is the lack of vulnerability between partners. You will feel less affection and admiration for him/her. These feelings might sabotage your relationship, which is why it is crucial that you take notice of these feelings and let go of the resentment toward your partner?

If you can find in yourself to let go of resentment and forgive, then these tips are for you. Remember, it is as bad for your partner to be in a situation like this as for you.

1. Acknowledge your feelings

Come to terms with your feelings, instead of letting them fester. Bring it up with your partner and be honest about it. Let them know what’s bothering you before it ruins your knowledge.

2. Apologize and forgive

Misunderstanding is the major cause of resentment. If you realize that you have been misunderstanding them all along, then apologize so that you can move on in your relationship. They shouldn’t be punished for something they didn’t even do.

Also, find it in your heart to forgive them if you can. This will promote healing and allow you both to move on.

3. Don’t bring the past in arguments

Let bygones be bygones. Bringing the past in between your arguments will only overshadow the current issue and make it more difficult for you and your partner to have a rational discussion. It will only lead to accusations and more misunderstandings.

4. Set boundaries

Boundaries are important for keeping your Individuality intact in a relationship. There should always be a line that no one should be allowed to cross, not even your partner. Let them know your boundaries to bring some clarity in your relationship and avoid future resentments.

5. Be patient

Well, patience is the key to a relationship. Even if you open up to your partner about the feelings of resentment, they won't change in a day or two. You have to give them time to adjust to your beliefs and expectations. Do not give up!

