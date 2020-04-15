Relationship Advice: 6 common mistakes that might ruin your relation

Are you making these common mistakes in your relationship? Read on to know how you can work on them.

Relationships are fragile. Even the strongest of bonds can get shattered and ruined. Sometimes the relationships we think will survive all the odds might be on the verge of being ruined. And you might end up thinking, “Why did this happen?” “What did I do wrong?” “Is it my fault?” You might be thinking of the bigger mistakes, but it is the small things that do the damage. When the butterflies fade away, you might ignore the little things that are slowly digging a hole and ruining your relationship.

Yes, the fear of losing someone always lingers and makes us worried. But that doesn’t mean that you should be ignoring everything and blindly makes mistakes. One mistake and it might cost you everything you have built so far with your partner. If you’re not mindful about the things you say and do in your relationship, you might end up alone. It will give your partner a reason to doubt your intentions and commitment, which might lead to conflicts. If you don’t want to ruin your relationship, why not try to mend it by being careful and aware of the mistakes you shouldn’t be making in a relationship.

For that purpose, let’s take a look at 6 of the most common mistakes that can ruin your relationship.

Expecting your partner to change

At the beginning of a relationship, it is all sunshine and rainbows. You might feel that you have found your eternity and purpose in life. But most of the time this changes!

As you move on in the relationship, you start to unfold the different sides of your partner’s personality, which might not sit well with your desires. And you try to change them according to what you want, which is one of the greatest mistakes you can make in a relationship.

You have to learn to love them for all their virtues and vices.

Always proving yourself right

If you communicate with your partner for the sole purpose of proving yourself right then you are simply ruining your relationship.

Arguments are an inevitable part of a relationship. They will happen. Two people with different mindsets coming together can lead to disagreements. But don’t focus on proving yourself right every time you fight.

Blaming your partner for everything

Just because it wounds your ego doesn’t mean you should be blaming your partner for everything that goes into your relationship.

Don’t put all the blame on your partner and try to figure out a way to fix the problem and your attitude, especially if it’s hurting your significant other.

Not listening to your significant other

It is one of the most common problems that ruin a relationship. It can be because you are loaded with work or preoccupied with your own thoughts. Regardless of the reason, not listening to your partner is a big mistake.

Don’t just hear them, listen to them. Be attentive when they are telling you something because that’s what a person who loves and respects someone should do.

Not apologizing for your mistakes

Two people with totally different mindsets can have their egos clash. But that shouldn’t blur your sense of “whose fault it is”. If you have made a mistake, you should apologize. Not accepting your fault can doom your relationship.

Act like a mature person like you are. If you have made a mistake or hurt your partner, just say sorry. It is important in relationships to take responsibility for your mistakes.

No work-life balance

Failing to create a balance between work and family life can be a huge problem for your relationship. Being dedicated to your work is great but it should not cost you your personal life.

We know it is easier said than done but creating a balance between work and personal life should be on the top of your list of “how to make it work”. You should take time out from your busy schedule to spend some quality time with your loved one. Both partners should understand each other’s work and its importance.

ALSO READ: Relationship Tips: 9 easy ways to bring your partner emotionally closer to you

ALSO READ: Here’s why marriage counselling is important before getting a divorce

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×