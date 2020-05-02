Relationship Advice: 6 common problems that shouldn’t be deal breakers for your marriage

Relationship Advice: Every couple has disagreements, sometimes over common issues. If this is something happening with you, then read on to know why these common problems shouldn’t be marriage deal-breakers.

Disagreement with your partner can be extremely upsetting, but every relationship has its ups and downs. You might despise your partner in that moment or he may say something in the heat of the moment that might hurt you, but that doesn’t mean that this should be it for your marriage. While some issues like infidelity or different opinions on important things like having children are inevitable deal-breakers, there are some that shouldn’t be considered deal-breakers.

As it turns out some issues are just common problems in relationships that you shouldn’t consider deal-breakers for your marriage. After all, you marry someone with an intention to be with them forever by willing to compromise a little. However, that doesn’t mean that you should give up on your individuality and not stand up for yourself. But if the problems are not big enough, then you should do what you can to not let them be the end of your love story.

Keeping that in mind, let’s look at some of the common problems that shouldn’t be deal-breakers for your marriage.

1. Long-distance

Living separately from your partner can be difficult, but that doesn’t mean that it should be the doom of your relationship. You can use this time to reconnect with your partner emotionally without thinking of physical intimacy. Sometimes not looking in the eye makes it easier to discuss your problems.

2. Introvert-extrovert couple

It is common for an extrovert and introvert to fall in love, but sometimes different social inclinations can create tension in the relationship. You shouldn’t let it come between you and your partner. Try to understand each other’s social preferences without being judgmental to make your bond stronger.

3. Sexual needs

Initially, you guys will be all over each other but when the butterflies settle down, it can lead to some problems in your sex life. But it is a common problem which can be managed if you guys talk about it. You shouldn’t let this be a deal-breaker. Communicating openly with your partner can help change the way you look at things in your relationship.

4. Different financial opinions

Believe it or not, but money is one of the leading causes why things don’t work out between married couples. But it can be avoided if you will be open about money with each other. Having disagreements doesn’t mean you can’t work through it. Like any other issue in the relationship, an open and honest conversation can resolve the money-related issues as well.

5. Contrasting opinions on religion/politics

Having a totally different perspective on political, social and religious issues may seem like a big problem but it doesn’t have to. As long as you respect your partner’s opinions and show empathy, having different opinions on things would not seem like a red flag for your relationship.

6. Problems with in-laws

Not being able to get along with your in-laws can make your relationship suffer tremendously. If your partner is understanding then you can be honest with them and tell them how you don’t feel comfortable with his or her parents. But be gentle with your approach! Also, if you can try to make it work for the sake of your partner, do it.

In the end, if you respect each other then you can meet in the centre no matter what the issue is. The three most important aspects of a good relationship are honesty, trust and open communication. There is nothing a sensible conversation between two rational human beings can’t fix. All you have to do is address the issues in the relationship before they ruin everything for you and your partner.

Just keep in mind that you should approach the problems rationally and calmly. Acting without thinking is not going to do any good to your relationship but sabotage everything you have built to make this marriage work.

