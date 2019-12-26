Relationship Advice: 6 signs that you're equal in the relationship

A relationship or a marriage does not last very long in today's time mostly due to the gender roles and inequality in this partnership. There's a lot more to being equals in a relationship other than simply sharing chores and responsibility.

Be it a relationship or a marriage, every relationship has different dynamics but there's one thing that we all need to remember, you're not alone in a relationship. A relationship has two people and in order to make a relationship last it's very important that both the people in a relationship become more than just friends. It's essential to become partners or rather equal partners in a relationship to make it last longer. It's important for couples to be equals in a relationship because when people are not equal in a relationship, problems begin to brew. The new generation today wants equal rights at home and wants to change the dynamics of traditional marriage and relationship and change it for the better. Traditions and values are an important part of our culture but everything has to change with time and develop. We've all seen the unequal relationship between our parents and we want to redefine that relationship and make it more fair and equal but for that, it's important to be equals in a relationship.

Here are some signs that are proof that you're equal in a relationship:

1. The power of decision making should never be in the hands of one partner. As a couple, you should be united and this power should be shared. You and your partner have equal say while making a decision, be it personal or financial or anything that impacts your lives even if that decision is as small as the colour of the car you want to buy!

2. It's difficult for a woman to get ahead and grow in her career because the world isn't very kind to women but it's very important for you to have a partner who is completely supportive of your career. If your partner is really supportive then he understands if you prioritise your career over starting a family or if you prefer going to work instead of staying home to take care of your kids and expect him to take up some responsibility.

3. You agree to disagree and you don't let it impact your relationship. It's important to understand that every person is different and has a different perspective towards everything and their opinions are different too but this does not mean that they will let it impact the love that they share.

4. When it comes to paying for dates or anywhere outside, it's really tricky. While in most cases, people expect the man to pay but when it comes to an equal relationship that's not how it should be. A man would usually insist on paying because traditionally that's how it simply is but if he's always comfortable with you paying, that's a warning sign too. In an equal relationship, you and your partner can either go Dutch or simply take turns to pay as much as you can comfortably spend.

5. Your fight doesn't consist of one person speaking and screaming and yelling. Even when you debate or argue or fight, the conversation goes both ways. If you see each other as equal partners, you won't talk over each other and give each other equal opportunity to talk.

6. It's essential to understand that women don't orgasm as quickly and if your partner understands that and gives you equal importance even in bed, it's a sign that they consider you to be an equal partner.

