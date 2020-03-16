Relationship Advice: 6 Tips to deal with a negative partner

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

It's not necessary that every person is full of positive energy and if you end up with a partner who is pessimistic and negative and might bring your energy down if you don't handle things in the right way.

No relationship is perfect. Nothing and no one is perfect in real life and no matter how much of a perfectionist you might be, you'll just have to live with this fact. When you're in a relationship with someone it's not necessary that things will go the way you want them to and your partner might not be perfect but what really matters is how you handle the situation and work through things. Even though you might be brimming with positivity and energy but it's not necessary that your partner will be a reflection of you. You might just end up falling in love with a grouchy, moody and overly critical person and while we believe that every person has a unique personality of their own, being around someone who is negative can be really difficult. They might love you to the moon and back but the negativity can take a toll on your relationship if you don't understand how to manage your partner's negativity which is a part of their personality and makes them who they are.

Here are some tips to deal with a negative partner in a relationship.

1. Learn to not take things personally. Your partner may be negative due to their life experiences but you don't have to give them the power to affect you. Don't get affected by their pessimism or criticism.

2. Don't allow their negativity to get to you and dim your light. Their views may be different than yours but you don't need to get caught up in their negative thoughts or let them affect your positivity.

3. Try to bring positivity into their lives. Try to ensure that they stay in the company of good and positive people and the people who make them happy and keep them in a good mood. Encourage your partner to do things that interest him or make him happier.

4. Limit your cheerfulness. Sometimes too much colour and enthusiasm can have a negative impact on your partner's mood. Learn to be a little calmer and less enthusiastic with them.

5. Learn to be a little patient and understand that these things take time. You cannot remove all the negativity from their mind which built up over the year in no time.

6. Accept that it's not your responsibility to change their mood and personality and sometimes that's just how people are and you just cannot change them. You cannot fix their problems.

