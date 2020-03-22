Relationship Advice: 7 Signs that indicate that you are in a verbally abusive relationship

Physical abuse is easy to spot but verbal abuse can often be so subtle that spotting the red flags and signs can be very difficult. This is why it's important to spot the signs of verbal abuse before it takes a toll on your mental health and your relationship.

We've all seen what happens when you fall for the wrong person and we've all come across one odd person who has been in a toxic unhealthy relationship that took a toll on their mental health. All toxic relationships are not alike. Sometimes it's very difficult to even spot a toxic relationship because relationships, in general, are very complicated and difficult to understand. But it's always good to know when you come across the red flags and understand when your relationship or rather your partner turns abusive. We all know how physically, mental and emotional abuse is but when it comes to verbal abuse, sometimes we miss out on the signs because it's complicated. Verbal abuse is of many types and can often be so complex that you might not be able to identify it. Verbal abuse can be so subtle that you might just miss out and end up staying in a toxic and abusive relationship for far too long but if you know the signs it might be much easier to take a step back and figure things out and work on your relationship before it gets too late. This can also save you from a lot of mental trauma that verbal abuse can put you through.

Here are some signs that you're in a verbally abusive relationship.

1. There is a very thin line between constructive criticism and destructive criticism and it's very important to know when this line is crossed. Too much criticism is not good for your health or your relationship.

2. Every couple should be able to have free communication and discuss things without it turning into a fight but if a simple conversation becomes confrontational then there's something wrong. If your partner attacks you in the middle of a normal conversation then you're clearly in a verbally abusive relationship.

3. It's normal for people to have different opinions and perspectives but it's not normal if you're scared to disagree with your partner about something because it might lead to a fight or a conflict.

4. They crack jokes at your cost and belittle you. It's okay to tease and pull each other's leg but if your partner's jokes cross a line and make you feel insulted then know that it's a form of verbal abuse.

5. You're walking on eggshells around them. You choose your words very carefully and always worried that they may snap at you anytime.

6. Fights and arguments often end with the silent treatment. They use silence as a weapon to punish you and manipulate you into doing their bidding.

7. There is a lot of name-calling and bullying in your relationship and your fights tend to take an ugly turn. It's okay to fight and argue but it's not okay if your partner swears at you or calls you names or threatens you.

