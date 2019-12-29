Relationship Advice: 7 signs that prove you're in an unhappy relationship

It's not uncommon for things to feel off in your relationship and when things go off track, it's important to understand if it's just a part of the ups and downs if you're simply unhappy in your relationship.

Being in a relationship is a great feeling. Loving and being loved back by the person you love always feels awesome but there's always the other side of the coin. Couples fight and get upset with each other and every relationship has its ups and downs. But beyond the ups and downs, what really matters is that your relationship should be a source of happiness for you and your partner. If even one of you is unhappy with the way things are going in the relationship, it's not a good sign. Getting deeply attached to your partner is beautiful but your attachment shouldn't be the reason why you're still in a relationship. Often couples just stay together in an unhappy relationship because parting ways is difficult and because they've been together for far too long. Being in an unhappy relationship is not going to get you anywhere. Selfcare is not just about pampering yourself and keeping your mind and body healthy, it's also about walking away from people and situations that make you unhappy. Unhappy relationships often tend to progress and turn unhealthy or toxic and this can take a toll on your life and your mind. This is why it's important to look out for the signs of an unhappy relationship and walk out of it while there's still time.

Here are some signs of an unhappy relationship:

1. You don't like the idea of going home to your partner post work. Your partner does not feel like home anymore and you feel trapped and despise the idea of going home. This can often make you resent your partner.

2. You and your partner don't talk as much. You avoid having conversations with them and you do not share your problems or feelings with them. They've gone from being your confidant to being just someone you share your life with.

3. Even when your partner is with you, your heart is not in it. You feel like they're not close to you anymore and there seems to be a sort of emotional distance between you and your partner.

4. You and your partner have started fighting about every little thing. You constantly blame each other for the tiniest things and fight about petty issues.

5. You lie to yourself and to others. You make excuses and tell yourself that you're fine and you and your partner are doing fine. Deep down you know that it's a lie but you keep trying to make yourself feel better about it.

6. You find ways to keep yourself distracted and busy and away from your partner. You bury yourself in work or find ways to get away from your home and your partner.

7. There's no physical intimacy in your relationship anymore. You don't hold hands or hug or even kiss each other as much as you used to. Your love life has become dull as well.

Credits :Pinkvilla

